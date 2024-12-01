The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On December 6th, 2016, my mom took me to see Wicked on Broadway; I was a full blown theater kid and I couldn’t wait to finally see the soundtrack come to life on stage. I excitedly sat in my seat, hummed along to The Wizard and I, got a t-shirt, and have since kept that special day close to my heart as one of my favorite memories. When I heard that Universal Pictures was bringing this iconic performance to movie screens, myself and millions of other Broadway obsessed fans eagerly waited for the chance to see Wicked reimagined. As I have finally been able to see the film (despiste every showing being completely filled for days), I am happy to say that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande truly did our favorite pair of witches justice.

Premiering on November 22, 2024, Wicked the movie is based on the Broadway musical of the same name which held its first performance back on June 10, 2003. The musical is then based on the book Wicked by Gregory Maguire published in 1995, which was based on the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, which was then based on the book, The Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum published in 1900. The story of Oz has been adapted a handful of times in the media with more depth being added to each of its pivotal characters.

Elphaba, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo, is a young woman born with green skin and magical powers as a result of her mother’s affair with a charismatic gentleman from whom she was conceived as they drank a mysterious green elixir before their escapade. When her younger sister, Nessarose, is later born without the use of her legs and must use a wheelchair, Elphaba is blamed by her father and ostracized by society for her perplexities. Time goes on and Nessarose is soon enrolled in the prestigious Shiz University where Elphaba meets Glinda (formerly Galinda), portrayed by Ariana Grande; a pompous, pretentious, and popular rich socialite who does deeds “from the goodness of her heart” as she claims. Elphaba also enrolls at Shiz, and the pair are complete enemies before soon sharing a deep bond with each other. They find out that the all-knowing and powerful Wonderful Wizard of Oz, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum, is actually a fraud and is working with Madame Morrible, the headmaster of Shiz, portrayed by Michelle Yeoh, to silence and imprison all of the talking animals in Oz. Elphaba fights back and is painted in history as wicked and evil.

This story is one of weighing the morality of goodness and wickedness. As Glinda asks,

“Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?”

We get to ask ourselves how we as individuals and how society portrays those who are deemed wicked/evil and those who are good. We also see the erasure of history of the talking animals that originally formed the Land of Oz, and we are made to reflect on those who do things in the pursuit of goodness in public but wickness under the surface. The audience gets to witness the friendship of Elphaba and Glinda as they are made into a witch and a martyr, respectively. I like to believe that it’s up to you to decide if either of them are truly good or if they have wickedness which has grown throughout time. Does someone’s true intentions of goodness matter when their deed is being portrayed as wicked? Can one be truly good if they are bystanders to wickedness? What makes the good be seen as good?

The film takes the 2 hour and 45 minute musical and essentially doubles it with the most recent film already being the runtime of the entire Broadway show while just focusing on the first act. I personally really like that they stretch it out to being two movies as it gives the chance for more details of the story to be told. With the original musical, pacing is a major critique from audiences and I’m glad that the film lets the story really breathe.

The musical performances were an absolute standout which comes to no surprise as Erivo and Grande are known for their stellar voices. I was honestly a little nervous when it came out that Grande was going to play Glinda because I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to separate her from her previous work in order to see the character and not just Ariana Grande, but I was happily proven wrong. Grande was able to capture the spirit of Glinda and after a few minutes of watching I became so immersed in the Land of Oz that I forgot it was her. Jonathan Bailey, who portrayed Fiyero, had an exceptional and catchy performance in Dancing Through Life, which acts as a big tonal shift in the film.

For me, the intermission in Dancing Through Life where everyone is watching in the Ozdust ballroom as Elphaba and Glinda danced together, was a standout scene to me. Erivo held such raw emotion on her face that I couldn’t help but tear up. Elphaba pushes through the scrutiny and dances alone as everyone watches, Fiyero claims that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her but Glinda sees past the facade and notes that she’s just really good at hiding how much everyone’s comments actually get to her. Glinda joins Elphaba in the dance as they hug in reconciliation. It truly was a beautiful scene that showcased Elphaba’s want to be accepted and Glinda pushing down her pride to connect with someone who can make an impact.

I would highly recommend watching this film even if you’ve never watched the original Broadway portrayal. The care from the actors and production shined through in every aspect of the movie. From the hand-built sets to the intricate costuming to even the press tour, it was evident that everyone involved with this project truly wanted to show their love for it and do it justice. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway, were featured in One Short Day as an added touch that simply warmed theater-lovers’ hearts. Being able to see Wicked come to life in a whole new way reignited my love for the story even more than it already was and I look forward to seeing the second act in 2025.

“Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better? But,

Because I knew you

I have been changed for good”