Why We Need the Arts and Humanities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This particular time has been very uncertain for Gen-Z people, with the unstable job market, sweeping technological advancements, and the general state of the economy. Currently, even higher education is facing a massive shift in enrollments by class. Many people now than ever are choosing unconventional ways of pursuing their careers, where a bachelor’s degree isn’t even a consideration. While other ways, like trade school and apprenticeships are important and the fact that they are growing in popularity is amazing for people interested in or passionate about trade work. However, there is also a growing trend, one that hasn’t been new in the career or education field: the Arts and humanities being undermined.

Like I said, this isn’t new; STEM has often been favored or prioritized due to high starting salaries and the fact that technology is a major and heavily integrated part of our lives. However, because of the rise of AI and how the job market is impacting Gen-Z, I have seen discourse on various social media platforms about how people need to pick “valuable” or “useful” majors or areas of study so they won’t struggle in life. While that seems like sound and financially-smart advice (after all, college is NOT cheap), it also leads to the mindset that majors that don’t produce what society considers a stable career are not useful.

Additionally, there is this widespread belief, especially in the areas of STEM, that classes relating to the humanities are either unnecessary or easier than science or math classes. In one of my classes, I am currently reading this book called The Innovators by Walter Isaacson. The third chapter, Programming, goes into Grace Hopper’s career. Grace Hopper was one of the most famous mathematicians and computer scientists of the 20th century. In fact, she is known for being a big pioneer in computer programming, which started to rise in the 1940s. One thing that I found interesting in the chapter was how much Grace Hopper valued writing and communications, despite being one of the most famous computer scientists of the 20th century. She said that in her classes, she “would get rebellion that were taking a math course not an English Course” from her students.

Interestingly enough, art and ideas from the humanities seem to be growing in response to what is happening in the world today. Why would I say that? Well, I noticed that the rise of technology is also uncovering another pattern in the art field. More than ever, there is an emphasis on humanity and human connection and this is something that I have been seeing in film. For instance, Project Hail Mary’s story boils down to connection with one another, which proved to be the beating heart and the center of the film. I also noticed this sentiment on social media, especially in the “Anti-AI” spaces. Many artists are using analog ways to create art, whether it is by creating mixed media analog animations, using film or editing software to replicate film in video projects and overall, creating personal and unmanufactured stories.

Despite the stereotype that the humanities and arts are “easier,” this field of study is proven to expand and challenge critical thinking and nuance, which are very important, especially when we are thinking about our daily lives. Even though we wish it were simpler, the world and our connections with people isn’t as black or white as we like to make it seem. People, and that means humanity, is complicated, and I think the fact that we have areas of studies to explore and question it, like Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology, etc. is something that should be more respected. If we even think about how our current societies were built, yes technology and science helped us lead longer, healthier and fulfilling lives, but the humanities, personal expression and art were some of the first ideas that led to movements. While the modern world and technology reminds us of how much we’ve progressed, the arts and humanities remind us of who and why we are.