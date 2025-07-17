This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear prospective TCNJ students,

The college application and selection process can be extremely overwhelming and stressful. We get it, we have all been there! To help you see The College of New Jersey through the eyes of a current student, I have compiled the reasons as to why I chose TCNJ.

The College of New Jersey was the first school I ever toured as a junior in high school. When my mom and I arrived on campus that summer, I had absolutely no idea what to expect. The tour was loaded with incredible information, and by the end of the tour my brain felt like mush. I knew I liked the school, but I was still so new to the search process that I decided to keep it in the back of my mind as I visited other schools. However, the more schools I toured, the more I had come to realize I truly loved TCNJ. That October, I came back for another campus tour with my dad, and that is what solidified it for me. It clicked into place all at once; I knew this was exactly where I belonged.

One of the stand out reasons was how incredibly friendly and welcoming every single person I encountered was. Whether it was an admissions counselor giving a presentation, an ambassador who gave a campus tour, or the random student my dad asked how they liked TCNJ; everyone took the time to answer our questions, offer us support, and cared about our experience visiting the college. This warm welcome was one of the reasons I wanted to be a college ambassador once I came to TCNJ. I wanted to give others the same incredible experience I had, which I now get to do!

Another reason I loved the school was the size. I knew from the beginning of my college search I wanted to go to a smaller school. I was utterly intimidated by larger colleges and knew it was not a good fit for me. With about 7,000 undergraduate students, TCNJ was the perfect size. As a student here, I am always meeting new people in my classes and organizations, however I still always have my familiar faces that I see around campus. Our class sizes are about 23 students, making it easy to get to know your classmates and connect with your professors. I was also drawn to the size of the campus itself. The campus is 289 acres, making it easy to walk across campus and get to the buildings you need to in a very short walk.

Another reason I chose TCNJ was because of its high level of education and variety of opportunities. I knew coming here, I would receive an incredible education and be supported each step of the way. The college offers numerous research and learning opportunities. We also have over 230 recognized clubs and organizations to join. If there is something that you are interested in that we don’t offer, you can also create your own club as well! Getting involved on campus is one of the best ways to explore your passions and meet new people.

Lastly, one of the reasons I chose TCNJ was the beauty of the campus. This may seem like a silly reason to like a school, but for me, it felt important that I connected with the campus itself and loved where I was. The campus is absolutely stunning with its brick buildings, lakes, trees, and walking paths. There is so much history and beauty that lies within the grounds of this campus and being able to appreciate it everyday is such an incredible feeling.

Those are some of the top reasons I chose TCNJ! However, if you ask another student, they may have a completely different answer as to why they chose this college. TCNJ has so much to offer to so many different people.

Sincerely,

A TCNJ student

P.S. If you want to come visit to learn more about TCNJ, book a tour or attend one of our Lions Day Open Houses!