Whale Watching In Maine

After my 10-week long summer internship had finished, I planned a road trip to get to New Hampshire and Maine. These two states were the only states on the East Coast I had never been to. It was as good of a time as any to check things off my “bucket list”. And let me tell you, I have never felt more at peace than I did on my week-long expedition. Traveling from Mt. Washington (NH) to the Acadia Mountains (ME) was a night and day difference. Maine is a more optimistic state. Due to the Canadian wildfires up north, the haze was very prominent at the peak of both ranges. For a week, my life played out like a movie. The sun shined bright every day, with little to no trace of rain. Everything felt so uncomplicated; the people lived vibrant but simple lives. We took two boat trips— the first and the grand finale to our road trip. Our first boat ride was taken at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. The three-hour ride was very serene, starting there and ending in Kennebunk, Maine. The views were spectacular and opulent—mini private islands and grand lake houses in near sight. If I swam off the boat, I assure you I would’ve gotten to land in ten minutes. It’s an experience I will hold dear for the rest of my life.

But nothing compared to the seven-hour whale-watching excursion I had during my trip to Bar Harbor, Maine last month. The farther the boat ventured into the ocean, the more I felt as if I were becoming suspended in time. I felt very fortunate to see what the sea had to offer. I saw over 8 humpback whales, 3 kinds of sharks, killer whales, pelicans, and sunfish throughout the ride. And the whole time, the sun was shining bright.

I am still at a loss of words to describe how riveting the overall experience was. Thus, I’ve included a poem encapsulating the riveting moments on the boat. I hope you all enjoy reading this as much as I enjoyed experiencing it. The Pine Tree State has truly captured my heart ❤️.

In the heart of Maine where munsell waves unfold,

Each moment slips away as the temperature gets more cold.

No land in sight and no horizon near,

Just an endless sea and a big boat to steer.



The boat glides forward with grace,

In the vast sea’s boundless space.

Yet in the chilling starkness,

Only the sun reveals its brightness.

In this tranquil space

where nature is unbound to trace,

The deep sea speaks to me

in whispers both wild and free.



In this vast solitude, I find,

that my breath and my heartbeat have intertwined.

But as the empty waters continue to sway,

I can hear my heart’s silent plea, “Breathe, you’ll be okay.”

Loneliness is a tender space,

And the deep silence has welcomed me in its embrace.

In this profound but quiet sea, I discover the truth that lives in me.

At twenty, dreams and doubts collide,

Yet here I am going adrift to where worries subside.

In rolling waves where only the whales swim free,

I realize that my greatest fear was always me.