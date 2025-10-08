Welcome Week Through A Different Lens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, I had the opportunity to experience Freshmen Welcome Week at TCNJ through a different lens, and honestly? It was soooooooo much better than my own Welcome Week.

Why?

I know what you are thinking… “How did a sophomore crash the Freshmen Welcome Week?” Well, I work with the Career and Community Studies (CCS) Program, a four year inclusive, college-based certificate program for young adults with intellectual disabilities from ages 18-25. I work with CCS as a Community Mentor Assistant (CMA). With my position, I got to meet the first-year CCS students before the semester started and participate in Welcome Week activities with them!

Let me tell you, I had the most fun I had all summer at Welcome Week!

TCNJ Student Transitions really brought Welcome Week to the next level this year. I remember my own Welcome Week (WW) and I found that the events just weren’t as engaging as the Class of 2029’s WW events. They brought back the standard events like stuff-a-plush, pet-a-pup, silent disco, and First Night on the Lake! But these events were better this summer.

After the students got settled into their dorms, they relaxed for a little while before going to our first dinner! That was the same as it usually is though because we had just gone to Eick, and, well, Eick is Eick.

Then, that Friday morning I went to Pet-A-Pup. It is always a hit, especially for those who are missing their fur babies themselves. I know when I first moved onto campus (and still) my heart hurt for my dogs and not being able to see them. They had this during my WW too, although, I am not sure I appreciated the event like I should have then.

The next event I went to I actually wasn’t even with the CCS Students, I “snuck” into First Night on the Lake. This is always a fun event, there’s a DJ, firepits, and s’mores supplies. Orientation leaders are always going crazy and dancing and overall, it’s just a great place to meet new people your freshmen year.

The second official event that I went to was the Silent Disco. Now, I never went to the Silent Disco during my WW, so it was a learning experience. We all stayed more towards the back in case it got too hectic for our liking. During it, they also had a photo tent and let’s just say, you can fit like 30 people in that tent…

Once we got tired of the Silent Disco, a few students wanted to go to the Karaoke Night that TCNJ Musical Theatre was hosting. I feel like the students I was with had the most fun during karaoke, and I know definitely I did! Not all of the CCS Students wanted to sing but there were a few that did before they turned in for the night. I went to karaoke night during my Welcome Week, but I don’t remember it being this fun! I remember I was cheering and softly singing along to the performances, and sooooo many people had great voices.

On that Sunday evening, CCS had a welcome back event for all of the students. At this welcome back, each person got assigned a big or a little and did mini challenges as houses. The freshmen were definitely nervous but ultimately I think they had a lot of fun!

Throughout the weekend, there were different mandatory sessions that all freshmen have to go to. On that Monday, I went to the Summer Reading panel with them where they asked questions to a panel about the book they read. I had to do a small group discussion in a random classroom during my WW and I was lowkey jealous that all they had to do was sit in the audience and listen to the panelists!

That same night, there were many events going on, and the students who did not stay in their dorms mostly went to the Acapella group showcase with multiple different acapella groups from campus. While they were all watching the acapella groups, a CCS student and I decided to go to Cookies and Canvas hosted by the Healing Arts Club! I enjoyed the opportunity to relax at the event, it was really enjoyable because we got to sit and talk with so many new people!

While I wish I went to more events this year (and last), I am so glad that I got to experience Welcome Week again! I feel like I appreciate it more now than when I was a freshman.