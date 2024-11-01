The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok Shop is an e-commerce platform within TikTok that was launched on Sept. 12, 2023. This feature enables merchants to sell their products directly on the app, and allows scrollers to purchase merchandise from live streams, the explore page or on the “shop tab.”

The platform is especially popular with Gen Z, which account for a large majority of the app’s users. According to Forbes, nearly 45% of TikTok users are Gen Z, ages 12 to 27.

The platform’s e-commerce sales are expected to reach $17.5 billion in 2024, which is a tenfold increase from the previous year. In February of this year, 81.3% of purchases were from repeat customers. The question is, what is driving these repeat purchases?

TikTok Shop leverages machine learning technology to analyze user behavior, enabling it to personalize algorithms that recommend products tailored to individual interests. This tactic is precisely why customers keep coming back.

TikTok Shop also employs affiliate marketing to generate sales, collaborating with both micro and macro-influencers to promote products in exchange for commission. This strategy allows merchants to tap into a wider audience, especially when influencers have a large following and high engagement rates.

Insense serves as an all-in-one marketing platform, helping sellers connect with the right influencers that fit their needs. Users can narrow down their search based on specific criteria, including industry, demographics, follower count and engagement rates, to name a few.

Surprisingly, micro-influencers are achieving higher engagement rates than macro-influencers, while also being the more affordable option. A 2023 Statista survey reported that influencers with 5,000 to 10,000 followers witnessed an engagement rate of 76.23%, whereas those with over one million followers saw only 12.69%.

While this system is highly effective for merchants and influencers, customers often become mesmerized by advertisements for products they may not need, and are oblivious to the potential risks of such marketing tactics.

Influencers are paid on commission and are eager to generate sales, which raises questions about the authenticity of their endorsements. It can become challenging to discern whether their claims about a product are indeed genuine.

A recent phenomenon dominating explore pages, particularly among women, has been advertisements for feminine hygiene products designed to regulate vaginal PH levels and control odor. There are countless influencers, both male and female, making problematic statements to generate buzz for this product.

For instance, some female users start their videos with statements like, “my man told me I smell good for the first time after using this product.” These influencers also delve into overly personal details that not only degrade themselves but perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

Even more troubling is the men partaking in this trend. They share intimate stories about a (potentially fictional) girlfriend. These claims can reinforce negative stigmas around natural female experiences, and suggest that a woman’s worth is tied to others’ perceptions about her body. These men use dehumanizing words like “weird,” “rotting,” “bad smell,” “stinky,” and more.

The appeal of these products are also often overexaggerated by users, claiming that it will solve various problems and leave the user smelling like roses and blossoms. In reality, seeking medical assistance is the more logical option for addressing concerns, rather than relying on a random TikTok user paid to promote a product.

Another issue with influencer marketing is that creators have started promoting brands with problematic histories. Many remain unaware of these backgrounds, inadvertently supporting brands that may not align with their values.

With Halloween right around the corner, TikTok Shop has been flooding For You pages with Halloween costume promotions. There’s one particular fast fashion brand that’s being widely promoted: Dolls Kill. The brand is infamous for creating clothing with offensive messages, engaging in cultural appropriation and stealing designs from lesser-known designers.

Back in 2020, the company received enormous backlash amid the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement after posting to Instagram in support of the police. This response was negatively received and considered out of touch, especially considering the alarming reports of police brutality at the time.

The company sold articles of clothing that were either racist or promoted harmful messages. Examples include a shirt that read “Goth is White,” which perpetuated racial stereotypes and another that stated “Dead Girls Can’t Say No,” which mocked sexual violence against women.

Many creators have spoken up about being exploited by the brand, reporting their designs were stolen and reproduced without any credit. In 2014, the company sold a native American headdress modeled by a white woman for Halloween. They later issued an apology which included the line “I’m sorry if that costume offended you, but to call us ‘racist’ is pretty RIDICULOUS.”

Dolls Kill’s history of repeat offenses makes it difficult for them to redeem themselves in the eyes of consumers. However, with the wide reach of TikTok Shop, influencers continue to support this brand to earn commissions.

There are numerous videos of influencers showcasing the same costume from Jennifer’s Body (2009).Unknowingly, people will walk around on Halloween flaunting an outfit from a brand that represents negative values. It would be beneficial for consumers to research the brands they are purchasing from, and reflect on whether the appeal of a cute costume outweighs the negative messages associated with it.

The questionable feminine hygiene products and offensive clothing brands are just two examples of the seemingly inescapable, aggressive advertising on TikTok. It’s concerning to think that vulnerable women may fall victim to misleading advertising in hopes of improving their bodies or be drawn to clothing that overlooks a brand’s harmful history.

A potential solution could be stricter restrictions or qualifications in place for influencers on TikTok Shop. Additionally, influencers should seek out smarter partnerships with quality brands. This approach would promote more authentic advertising and help consumers avoid wasting their hard-earned dollars on products that don’t live up to their claims.