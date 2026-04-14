Things to See / Do as a Day Trip in Times Square

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Monuments, Museums, Parks, etc.

There is so much to see when visiting New York City, and it makes for the ideal day trip destination for those of us living in the areas surrounding the city! The size of NYC is perfect for being able to see many things in a day, but it can also be so grand that it’s virtually impossible to see it all at the same time. Nevertheless, here’s my top things to do in Times Square in New York City!

Times Square

This is the perfect spot to do a bit of everything, and is the most accessible from Penn Station. There is so much to do in Times Square, varying from beautiful landmarks, Broadway Plays, parks, churches, shops, and museums. The only downside is that, since there’s so much to do, the crowd level in Times Square is insane. If you can manage wiggling your way through the crowd, let me share with you my favorite things to do in Times Square.

Landmarks:

Empire State Building. This is a must see if you’re in the area, and especially if you’re a Percy Jackson fan, because you CANNOT go to New York City and not see Mount Olympus. That would be a damn shame!

Atlas Statue. This is one of the famous landmarks in the area, and is truly such a beautiful piece of art that you cannot miss this!

Times Square New Years Ball. Cmon. We both know that neither of us are going to sit in that big New Year’s Eve crowd that comes here every year, so being able to see the ball at a time of year that’s less crowded is a must do!! I’d imagine it’s a much better experience to see the ball on a random day than be trapped in that line all night!

Broadway Plays:

Times Square is home to the theater district, where you can catch popular shows such as Hadestown, Mamma Mia, and Chicago. As of today, there are 41 different theatres for you to choose from!

Parks:

Bryant Park is a personal favorite of mine. During the holiday season you can even catch the holiday market (prepare for crowds). Other times of the year it’s a good place to enjoy NYC away from the hustle and bustle and view the New York Public Library, which is home to the original Winnie and the Pooh stuffed animals!

Churches:

The Times Square area is also home to St. Paul’s Cathedral, which is free to go in and observe and utterly beautiful. The architecture is amazing here, and it truly is worth the stop. It’s also right across the street from the Atlas Statue!

Shops:

FAO Swartz is a must see for anyone who likes to shop for toys, especially as it’s the perfect place to shop for Jellycats! There is something for everyone in this little store, and it truly is a magical experience just browsing because the staff are amazing.

M&M’s New York store is also a great place to visit! It’s the perfect place to pick up a sweet treat and try the various M and M flavors.

Souvenir Shops are also very common around this area to pick up your NYC apparel. You can get anything from t-shirts to postcards at these stores, and it’s perfect to pick up a souvenir to remember your trip.

Museums:

The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) is also in the Times Square area and is the perfect place to be able to go look at various different kinds of art! It’s definitely worth the visit.

Other:

The Rockefeller Center is another great place to visit! Especially if you’re visiting in December and you can see the massive Rockefeller tree that they put up every year! This is definitely one of my favorite places to visit when I’m in the city.

Radio City Music Hall is another great place to visit! Home to the famous Rockettes, this is another great stop on the list if you’re in Times Square.

All of these things are very commutable from the Penn Station area and are definitely worth the visit to see to make your day trip to New York City a memorable one! There are so many opportunities to tune your day to your own personal preference, and a day trip to NYC is guaranteed to be a good one! Have the absolute best time!!