Things to See / Do as a Day Trip in Princeton 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Specifically in the Palmer Square Area

There is so much to see in the Princeton area, specifically by Princeton University. Only about fifteen minutes from The College of New Jersey, this area makes for the perfect place for a day trip! Even if you only have an afternoon free from the stress of classes, projects, jobs, and homework, Princeton has something for everyone! From touring the campus, shopping, and restaurants, let me tell you my favorite things to do when I’m in the Princeton / Palmer Square area.

Parking

I would recommend parking in the Palmer Square garages as they are local to everything and not expensive. The two best places to park are located at 25 Chambers Street and 11 Hulfish Street and have the following rates:

Daily Rates:

½ hour $1.50

1 hour $3.50

2 hours $5.50

3 hours $7.50

4 hours $9.50

6 hours $13.50

8 hours $16.50

10 hours $19.50

24 hours $36.00

Touring the Campus

Taking a stroll around Princeton University is a no brainer. The Ivy League architecture is truly spectacular, and there’s just so much to see! There’s also so many opportunities to take photos and explore. My favorite part of walking around the campus are these very specific dorms, because they remind me of TCNJ’s townhouses. In Princeton though? My friends and I call them the towncastles (we’re jealous).

The other thing that I think is worthy to note is the on campus Church, which is free to enter and offers beautiful stained glass views. The perfect place to visit and sit in the vastness of a church is truly an experience, and I would recommend it regardless of your religion.

Things to do in Palmer Square Lindt Chocolate Shop

This little store is a must visit for anyone who likes Lindt chocolates! The main attraction of this shop is a long table filled with different flavors that you can’t find in a regular store that you can mix and match with any flavor! The cost depends on how much your choices weigh, so keep that in mind (because I didn’t. . . ).

Jazams Toy Store

The perfect place for any of your childlike wishes! This store sells everything from stuffed animals, to board games, to books! Featuring a couple Jellycat stuffed animals, as well as an Inciardi Vending Machine (which sells small pictures for $1), this is the perfect place to shop for yourself or others!

Rowan Piercing Shop

Itching for a new piercing? This is the place to do it! This place specializes in any kind of ear piercing you could dream of, with tools from piercing guns to piercing needles to prioritize your safety and comfort as a nurse will administer the actual piercing. There’s also a wide selection of different styles and metals that you can choose from for your actual jewelry!

Labyrinth Bookstore

If you’re a lover of books, this is not something that you can miss! There are so many different genres of books to choose from here, and it has all the atmosphere and charm of a small non-corporate bookstore.

Jamin’ Crepes

This spot was SO GOOD if you like crepes! There are so many different flavors to choose from, and it’s not terribly expensive. A fun fact about this place as well is that Guy Fieri actually stopped here on his Diners Drive Ins and Dives show!