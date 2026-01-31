Things To Do While Sick At Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tis the season of shopping, spending time with family, and of course getting sick. The flu has been the absolute worst this year and I unfortunately fell victim to it. Being sick at home can be really boring, especially if you’re someone who is used to constantly doing things. With that being said, I’m gonna give you my list of things that I like to do while sick at home!

Watch Movies I can’t even begin to tell you the amount of movies I have watched since being sick. I am a movie lover at heart, so I’m constantly looking for new ones to watch or even rewatching ones that I love. Some that I’ve watched include all The Maze Runner movies which I highly recommend. I love dystopian movies, so that’s what I mainly watched. I also watched all the Divergent movies and the movie Uglies! Watch TV Shows I was feeling very nostalgic while sick, which led me to rewatch the first season of Hannah Montana which was my favorite show growing up. It is the perfect combination of cringey, iconic, and entertaining. As any Disney show should be! I also started watching some new shows like Schitts Creek, which is now a designated family show. It is so funny and I love it even more because it’s something that my parents and I get to watch together. On top of starting/rewatching tv shows, I also continued some shows like Stranger Things. I got sick during Christmas which was right when the final season was about to end, so I was kept occupied by keeping up and watching the new episodes released. Make A New Playlist I listen to music almost every day, and am constantly looking for new songs to add to playlists. Making new playlists with certain themes is so much fun, especially if you like to mix up what you listen to. Some artists that I’ve really been loving right now include Lizzy McAlpine, Zara Larsson, Gracie Abrams, etc! Online Shopping I have a shopping addiction, so naturally I went online shopping. Amazon always has great deals around Christmas time, so that’s where I went looking for some stuff that I needed. I found a really cute pink scarf for winter, as well as a fuzzy face mask for skiing! Cleaning I find that when I don’t feel good, a messy room on top that just makes me feel even worse. That made me motivated to clean my room and go through clothes and such that I felt I wanted to give away. Cleaning really does make me feel a lot better and less stressed. Baking I am not typically the best at cooking and baking, but I was determined to learn now that I had the time. I made brookies, which are a combination of brownies and cookies, as well as cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning! Both turned out really good which made me feel proud of myself! Watch Home Videos Home videos are a big thing in my family with practically my entire childhood being documented on camera. I’m so grateful for that because now I can look back on my time growing up. My parents and I always laugh at the videos, which mainly consist of me either whining or just being goofy. Those videos always make me feel so nostalgic and happy. They definitely brought my spirits up while being sick. Make A Vision Board I absolutely love Pinterest and saw so much inspiration on it for vision boards. That made me want to make one for 2026. I had a mixture of quotes as well as pictures for what I want my year to look like and what goals I have for myself. Some included positive affirmations for myself and self love, documenting more of my life whether that be just myself or when I’m doing stuff with friends, making more memories with friends, and becoming more in tune with my faith! Making Future Plans While being sick, I was so eager to make plans with friends as they would only be home for a short period of time before going back to school. I would make plans for after I was done being sick like planning a ski trip with my friends! I found that making plans gave me something to look forward to once I was done being sick. Talking To Friends Even something as little as talking to friends can make you feel all the better while being sick. I talked on the phone with friends as well as texted them. It was nice to just catch up and have my friends check in and see how I was doing. My friends even went as far as texting me to say that they are at my house with a care package they made me. They got me a card with some of my favorite snacks, drinks, and a Lego set. I felt so grateful for my friends and I still am!

Being sick does not just have to be laying in bed feeling like you have nothing to do. I hope that my list of things to do while sick at home is helpful for the next time that you aren’t feeling well!