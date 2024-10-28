The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of Aspyn Ovard, you think of the perfect, quaint life that surrounds her content. A beautiful Utah mother who got married at a young age, has a loving husband and a beautiful cookie-cutter life. Her content creation has revolved around this so-called “perfect life,” particularly her children and husband. I watched Aspyn’s content for years and deemed her life as amazing, as most people would.

However, in a shocking NewsIt report, it turns out Aspyn is getting a divorce from Parker, her husband of nearly 10 years. Aspyn has been very open about their relationship, from getting married at 19 and having 3 kids in the span of their marriage. As a loyal follower of Aspyn, I was stunned. Do I know her? Well, no not in the slightest. However, when you watch someone for years who creates content about their life, the line of invasion slowly disappears.

Aspyn made a TikTok after months of speculation where she stated she is protecting her kids, which is the reason why she strayed from commenting on this topic for months. Following that, we see her make an appearance on the Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz podcast titled “Pretty Basic,” where she acknowledges this new stage of her life. She has since made Youtube videos and many TikToks, finally uncovering this part of her life.

Aspyn has opened up about her struggles and the depression that has been caused by this event, even with having Parker still featured in some of her content in some of her videos. However, Aspyn revealed she will not share the details in order to protect her daughters and not taint their father’s image.

I have been keeping up with Aspyn and her post-divorce content, which has been nothing short of inspiring. I cannot imagine having to cope with the loss of a partner while still raising our children. Aspyn is such a resilient person especially given the added challenge dealing with this situation in the public eye.

Adding to the insane lore, Aspyn posted a video recently that stirred the pot even more. In the TikTok, Aspyn lists out what she would want in her next partner — obviously shading her past relationship. She lists out the following traits; someone who does not lie, who has a job, who pulls their weight in the relationship, who doesn’t accuse her of cheating, and someone who does not gaslight. This caused a frenzy on social media, as this came out of the blue.

I believe Aspyn has a right to speak on her divorce to whatever extent she wants or to not speak on at all, which is important for her audience to remember. Aspyn and Parker are real people who have children involved in this divorce, who will be impacted by this decision for the rest of their lives. We don’t know everything going on in someone’s life and this situation is evident of that. I will continue to watch and support Aspyn in this new phase of her life and am excited to watch her flourish!