The Routine That Grew My Hair Back Fast

During May, I decided to cut my hair short. I am someone who always loves and takes pride in my long hair, but I knew it needed a refresh. I had just gotten done from studying abroad, and 4 months with no haircut was not what my hair needed. Summer was approaching, and I knew short hair would be easier for me to maintain and deal with, especially in the heat. I took my scissors, tried to evenly distribute my hair, and chopped. The inches came down. Right then, I knew I regretted it. My hair had gotten so long, and there it all went. It felt so much healthier, but at what cost? I knew I was getting that hair back. I grew my hair 3 inches in 3 months, and I’m going to tell you how I did it.

Hair Oiling

Hair oiling gets mixed reviews, but the majority of people advocate for it, as they should. The difference I saw after oiling my hair was crazy, not just for the length, but for the health of it. I use a mix with castor oil and rosemary oil, which are two of the best ones in my opinion. It is important not to overoil your hair, though, as it can leave it build up on your scalp. Depending on your hair needs, it’s important to research how long you should oil your hair for and how often, based on your goals. I usually oil my hair 1 to 2 days a week and leave it on for a couple of hours before washing it out.

Scalp Health

Scalp health is essential to hair growth and health. If your scalp is dirty and or not properly exfoliated, your hair will not grow to the best of its abilities. It’s important to exfoliate your scalp to make sure the hair has a clean environment to grow from, plus it feels good. I use a scalp exfoliator, but you can honestly just use your hands and fingers to massage and exfoliate. I do this before I shower for a few minutes. It’s important to really get in there and spend some time on this to get the whole scalp, leaving you feeling satisfied and clean.

Healthy Hairstyles

I was never one for slick backs, but I know many people who are. Tight hairstyles are consistently not good for your scalp, thus not the best for hair growth. As they say, everything in moderation, but I feel that the fact that I always had my hair in loose or down hairstyles allowed my hair room to grow. Along with this, be easy with the heat on your hair. I love a straightened look, but I knew I had to lay off if I wanted my hair to grow back healthier than ever, which I know is easier said than done.

Overall, I am no hair expert, but this is what worked for me and in a timely and impressive manner! Everyone’s hair is different, but it’s important to give things a try because who knows, your hair could end up growing faster than mine.