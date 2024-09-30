The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

First time navigating an airport alone? Newbie at checking into a hotel? No clue how to cram your curling iron into a carryon? I got you. It’s totally normal to be nervous about your first solo travel experience! It can be overwhelming at first, but don’t stress, you’ll be a travel pro in no time. Here are some tips and tricks to make your getaway, work trip, or family vacay as smooth (and fun) as possible!

overPacking 101

Girls will never pack the same as a guy will. Go ahead and embrace the amount of tiny skincare and cute hair accessories you will inevitably pack, and your suitcase dilemmas will be much to tackle. And for the love of god, remember your toothbrush.

Write down your general plans for the days ahead and construct head to toe outfits around the activities. Planning a quick hike in Colorado? Don’t forget a sports bra and some running shorts. Have a city date night coming up? Go for the cute mini dress that can be folded up, I assure you it is not the time to pack your oversized leather jacket. Save the room for another pair of shoes, an extra airport hoodie, or the souvenir haul.

Choosing item quality over quantity is always safer, but also knowing what works for you is crucial. If you feel comfortable wearing a pair of jean shorts for two outfits, but know you sweat through your shirts in a second, use that extra luggage space for a t-shirt and tank top. Extra options that barely take up precious suitcase space never can hurt!

If you’re braving the cold, use your travel day as a way to wear those extra layers. Wearing your hoodie and stuffing the spare puffer in the checked bag can prevent frozen hands later and will lighten up the load.

Always go with one extra pair of socks and underwear than you think you need. I guarantee no one ever said “Damn, I should have left that thong at home because now I can’t fit my sneakers in my bag.” Rather be safe than sorry, girl.

Don’t be afraid to invest in a few packing cubes or a “bra sock underwear” mini bag. Amazon has some cute affordable ones, and it makes all the difference when you’re in that vacation morning rush and can’t find anything in a mountain of dirty clothes.

Make a “morning list” with the important things you can’t pack the night before your flight. Oftentimes, these are the most common things that we forgot in the morning panic. For example, your contact case, makeup bag, phone chargers, retainers, and morning medications.

All the things you think you don’t need (but you do)

Tweezers: This author has had quite a few ruined trips stressing about that one rogue eyebrow hair.

Pantyliners, tampons, pads: Even just one of each in your personal bag can make all the difference in a pinch before you can settle enough to go out and buy a box. Flying alone means your mom or sisters can’t bail you out. Even my fellow birth control gals, take it just in case.

Spare earrings: When the dreaded realization of a lost earring hits, don’t stress about having a gap in your cute earring stack. An old mint container works great as a cheap travel jewelry box option too!

Tissues: Whether it’s a sad goodbye at baggage claim or an unexpected nose bleed when your flight takes off, a small pack of tissues will be your best friend. And you’ll barely notice the weight in your purse during your vacay adventures.

Vaseline: Chub rub from the heat? Vaseline. Dry lips while skiing? Vaseline. Sunburn on the beach? Vaseline. Bug bites in the suburbs? Vaseline. Last minute lipgloss? Vaseline. Enough said.

Always safe. never sorry.

Every girl is aware of the safety concerns that can come with being alone in a public place. Until you meet up with your group (or if you’re braving a solo getaway, the whole trip), here are some tips to keep you and your belongings safe.

Opt for airpods or earbuds at the airport. Big noise-canceling headphones can be dangerous because of the inability to hear someone nearby, notice a person reaching into your backpack, or even just missing the flight announcement speaker. Plus they just give a “non-attentive to surroundings” look which can be bad for a young lady wandering around alone. Once you get on your plane though, feel free to pull out the chunky headphones and drown out that screaming baby in the row in front of you. In fact, I encourage you to.

Keep your cash and cards on you at all times. All it takes is a faulty zipper or an open backpack for disaster to strike. It can be helpful to wear a fanny pack on your chest (not your back!) with your TSA essentials like ID or passport, and any money based items. Plus, it’s nice peace of mind knowing you are physically unable to lose your stuff as long as you don’t take the bag off.

Be aware of your surroundings when checking into your Air B and B or hotel room alone. Often, all that is provided for you is a code or scan card to get in, which let’s be honest is not the safest thing with how often people lose them. Once inside, lock the door and walk around before unpacking, looking under mattresses for bed bugs, scanning corners for cameras or anything at all that seems out of place. Only takes a few minutes but it can save you from a true nightmare. See something, say something.

Pro tip: Air B and B’s can charge you for “damages” if they think you caused it. Take pictures of every room as soon as you walk in just in case you need to use it as evidence later.

Adventures awiat

There you go, travel tips from a fellow college girl who recently learned how navigate this all too. Overall, traveling is only scary if you let it be. Know yourself (and your plans) and your trip will go smoothly!

As an ADHD girlie, I have a specific packing and airport system to avoid forgetting, or worse losing, anything important. But others might feel more comfortable as a “wing-it” traveler, which is great if that works for them! I also have learned I feel more comfortable in my Air B and B if I am wearing slippers, and that I need at least one pack of gum to survive round trip flights. Know yourself, your body, your comfort, and what makes you tick.

Everyone is different and it’s definitely a learning process to see what works best for you. Most importantly, stay safe, stay smart, and have fun wherever your getaway takes you! Bon voyage!