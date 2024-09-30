The Question We’ve All Been Asking Ourselves…Am I a Silver or Gold Person? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The question of whether one is a silver or gold person has been a strong debate, especially as of recently. With social media’s large following, debates are very common, but this one specifically has a lot of people questioning. On TikTok, there was a filter created that tried to help people visualize which color jewelry would look best on them. Users could choose either a silver or gold filter as their background, helping them picture which jewelry compliments them more. This choice between the two sparked a debate that left people thinking, “Am I a silver or gold person?” Now truly, how DO we find the answer to this question?

There are multiple factors that can give us a clue of what color jewelry we should be wearing. In this page by InnerIsland, there are multiple tips and tricks on finding your tone. I wanted to break them down and give my own insight as I know the struggle of questioning your jewelry choice. First off, our skin color can give us a clue as to where we’d stand. We can start by looking at our veins and recognizing what color or tone they are. If your veins are purple or blue, you have a cool undertone. If your veins are green or yellow, you have a warmer undertone. If your veins are hard to see, then you have a neutral undertone. Cool-toned skin fits best with silver and warm with gold, while more neutral skin colors work for both since there are cool and warm tones.

Your skin is not the only thing about your appearance that can hint what jewelry type you should be wearing. Your eye and hair color play an important role too. If you have a warmer eye color such as brown, amber, or hazel eyes, that leads you to gold. Along with this, warm toned hair colors such as black or brown pair well with gold too. On the other hand, if you have color or lighter toned eyes such as blue, gray, or green, you may be a silver person. Lighter toned hair such as blonde and some brown shades classify as cool tones as well.

While determining your appearance and skin type is a big lead to figuring out if you’re a silver or gold person, other factors play a big part as well. Another element to take into consideration is what kind of outfit you’re wearing and where you’re going. If you’re wearing a floral dress with warm tones, you might decide that gold jewelry is the best to wear. While if you’re wearing an outfit with more grays and white in it, silver might fit better. It is also up for debate that gold is seen as for more formal events, but again it really depends on the person themselves.

At the end of the day, you can use these factors to assess if gold or silver is the color for you, but your personal preference is important as well. Whatever color makes you feel more YOU and your best, that’s the person you are.