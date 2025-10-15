The Lumineers Automatic World Tour Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Lumineers played in Philadelphia on Sept. 19, 2025 at Citizens Bank Park. As a huge fan and avid concert-goer, I had high expectations, and I was not disappointed. For mid-September, the weather was perfect: warm with a slight breeze. I went with my friend, and we had seats in the lower bowl on the right side of the stage, but we were still looking straight at the middle. Our seats were ideal for the light effects, both from the stage and the crowd.

Upon arrival, each concert-goer was given two light up bracelets, which we put on each wrist. The concert had two openers. The first was Chance Peña, and the second was Dr. Dog. I was not familiar with Chance’s music before the concert, but I think he was a good opener for the Lumineers and enjoyed his set. He was performing just after we got into the stadium, and his music was good background noise for taking pictures and hanging out. We were in our seats by the time Dr. Dog came on stage, and we knew a few of their songs. Their set was lit by the sunset, and it ending with “Where’d All the Time Go?” while the sun dipped below the horizon was a sight to see.

After the two openers and another 45 minutes of waiting, we were ready to see The Lumineers. The stadium was teeming with energy, and finally, the lights went down and the band came on stage. Throughout the concert, the band kept a balance between chatting to fans, less popular songs, and songs the entire crowd sang along to. The light up bracelets were coordinated to each song, and the effects were spectacular. Our seats were roughly in the center of the crowd, and we were fully immersed in the light show. We could see rainbows, wavy lines, dots, and a bunch of other images pop up around us, and it really added to the ambiance of the concert.

The performers themselves were also incredibly talented. There were multiple musicians onstage with the band, including a violinist and a piano player, who kept the audience entertained with headstands and running around the stage barefoot. The audience was not only immersed on stage, but the lead singer made a lap around the baseball field and ended up only six rows in front of our seats during one song of the show. Towards the end of the two hour set, we were expecting to wait for an encore, but were pleasantly surprised to find out they played through their entire set without pausing for an encore. During the final song, “Stubborn Love,” the barefoot band member climbed a speaker stand in the outfield, and even waved around a Phillies foam finger, which was perfect for the occasion, especially since the Phillie Phanatic had graced the stage earlier in the concert. Overall, the atmosphere, music, and set entirely all made for a perfect concert experience. I would highly recommend going to The Lumineers Automatic Tour if you are able to get the chance.