The Importance of Physical Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of 2025, social media users might have seen a mini trend by various small creators: It was to promote old types of media to reject the widespread problem of phone addiction and the mental and emotional isolation resulting from modern technology. It was called the “2026 Physical Media Movement.” Many creators on Instagram made various reels and posts advocating for replacing our smartphones and laptops with older forms of technology, such as CDs, DVDs, walkmans, and physical and handheld radios from the 80’s.

However, this trend didn’t seem to last into the new year. When I first learned about this trend back in December, I was excited by the idea, but I was confused on how it would be implemented and whether it would stay or not (it didn’t). Discourse and passion about this old-new way of living seemed to vanish and we all went into the same, pessimistic and isolated way of life. To be honest, the Pinterest images and the reels promoting this trend made life so aesthetic and happy, something that our generation has longing for, considering the job market, the world and various other issues like cost of living that have made our lives stressful and worrisome.

However, even though it may be difficult to go back to how things were 20 or 30 years ago, here is why physical media is an important thing to think about and implement in our lives, even just a little.

Avaldinee, a content creator on Instagram, pinned an interview with Hazy Magazine, titled “Would You Ditch Your Smartphone For Physical Media?” In the interview, she goes in depth on why promoting and using physical media and technology is important right now. In the article, Avaldinee says that “I think using physical media is important for creativity because it forces people to slow down, think more, and make something real with their hands.”

This quote is a standout because of the rampant usage and rise in AI and technology. AI has been increasingly used in schools and the workforce, contributing to the problem today in the job market that many Gen-Z people are struggling with. It is a known fact that AI is going to automate and take over many entry level jobs and skills which were previously done by people or by hand.

Schools K-12 are also experiencing problems in student behavior, socialization, and academic performance, with many teachers leaving their jobs due to the classroom environment and lack of support.

What is another reason why physical media is important? Well, this is an interesting aspect of older formats of video but oftentimes, streaming platforms will cut certain scenes or parts from a show that wouldn’t have happened on a physical format like a VHS tape or a DVD. On the Instagram account BeingBlackIsLit, a post shows the difference of a clip from “The Cosby Show” where the streaming platform cut a part from the scene, but the physical media version of the clip plays the entire scene, without any cuts. The caption on the post emphasizes how “In an era where books are being banned and original materials are becoming harder to find. This is just a small/fun example of that concept.” The caption says that if we don’t hold on to physical media and substitute it for digital versions or platforms, “…we will watch history be edited with holes in it where things are missing and presented as though it is the complete picture.” This is a really important aspect of physical media, especially now when censorship is rampant.

So how can we make our lives slower and more emotionally fulfilling? Even though we can’t go back to how times were before smartphones, people on social media have given their own share of advice on how to be less online. For one, reading has made a comeback, with many promoting the activity to combat screen time. Another way that people are bringing back physical media is by introducing slower and older technological devices. For example, rather than handing their kids an ipad to engage them, some parents are having their children watch movies and shows by having VHS tapes, CDs, or DVDs (why did computers ever stop having built in dvd players?).

Other small ways that you can implement physical media is to have something called a commonplace book. It is a book that serves as a journal but also a place where you can write down ideas, quotes or information. This could replace your notes app in your phone if you’re looking for a way to reduce screen time.

With all of this in mind, it’s not surprising to see why this trend started in the first place. Many people who identify as Gen-Z want human connection and to be part of a loving and caring system. Social media, although useful in making global connections and networking, it also creates a big problem in isolation and a rise in mental health issues, spanning from depression, anxiety, and even decreasing attention spans. Human beings need connection with each other, that’s how change and productivity in our lives grow.