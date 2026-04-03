The Cutest Hidden Gem Cafés in Ocean City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who is an avid Starbucks and Dunkin lover, there is something about a cozy café that corporate coffee companies can’t replicate. Down the New Jersey Shore, there are so many great cafés that it would be impossible to list them all, or even try them all! If you’re visiting the shore this summer and looking for a delicious latte, or your drink of choice, I have made a list of a few cafés I highly recommend in Ocean City, New Jersey! By going to these cafés, you are supporting the locals who work so hard for their customers’ enjoyment, which always makes your coffee taste extra scrumptious.

Barefoot Market

Up first is a bit of a hidden gem! Barefoot Market is an amazing option if you are looking to stop by somewhere for a cup of coffee. It is a very homey environment with some of the kindest and most welcoming staff you will ever meet. In this shop, you may be greeted by a few furry friends, as you are allowed to bring your pup into the shop with you. I stop in here with my family after walking our dog on the beach, and I’m always satisfied with my experience. I would 100% recommend trying their scones, although they have many more tasty pastries, the scones are a personal favorite of mine. An iced dirty chai latte and a butterscotch scone from Barefoot Market is a guaranteed amazing start to my day. There is seating on the outside and inside of the store, however if you are looking to sit in and study or catch up on some work, this place may not be the best option!

Holiday OCNJ

Next up is Holiday Coffee, located on 8th street in Ocean City. This café is super lively in the summer! The outside seating is perfect in the summer if you are looking to enjoy your drink in the fresh air! Their Fluff on the Beach latte went semi-viral on tik tok, and for good reason. Their specialty lattes are so tasty, and their seasonal drinks are a must. If you are ever in this area in the fall, you need to try their Maple Sea Salt latte! If matcha is more your vibe, they have amazing options for matcha lattes, including their Banana Pancake matcha latte. This shop is fairly close to the boardwalk, so you can grab a coffee and enjoy a nice stroll on Ocean City’s boardwalk. The staff here is also extremely nice and so helpful if you have any questions! One last thing, they have the CUTEST photobooth outside their shop, so I would definitely recommend getting your pictures taken, either with a friend or solo, to remember the moment!

Ocean City Coffee Company

Ocean City Coffee Company is a staple on the island. There are a few locations, some being on the boardwalk and one on Asbury Avenue. Asbury is such a cute street for window shopping, so why not grab a drink and do some shopping? My go to order is an iced vanilla chai latte, and I am not lying when I say they have the best chai I have ever had. Which is very convenient since they sell the chai they use so you can make it at home. They also sell coffee beans, and you are guaranteed to find something you like since they have a huge selection of coffee blends. This shop can get pretty busy, but if you can find a seat I would recommend this as a study spot. However, the vibe inside is very lively and social so if you’re super sensitive to noise while getting work done it might not work for you. For me personally, I don’t typically like to work in silence, so this spot works great!

Jon and Patty’s

To conclude this list, I have to mention Jon and Patty’s Coffee. This is more of a restaurant, however you can go up to the coffee bar and only order a drink if you would like! They have so many fun and flavorful lattes to choose from that it is always a struggle for me to decide what I want. One of my go-tos that I can rely on is the Beauty and the Beach latte, which has salted caramel and coconut syrup. That is just one of the many lattes they offer, which you can get hot or iced. I must say, their hot lattes are very fun to order because they come in the most beautiful and colorful mugs that are sure to brighten your day. If you decide to dine in and eat there, the service is continuously amazing! They offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but breakfast is my favorite time to go there!

These are the places that stand out to me in Ocean City, but I encourage you to go and explore for yourself! There are so many shops that offer delicious drinks, so you really can’t go wrong with any of them. I hope that if you’re ever in Ocean City, you consider giving these places a try!