The Best Coffee Shops Within an Hour of TCNJ

Looking to get off campus for a while and have tried all the nearby coffee shops? Look no further (these picks are all within an hour driving distance of TCNJ!). They have great coffee and the perfect atmosphere for hanging out, meeting up with friends, or studying for finals. They make perfect trips to get off campus for a while, especially since the semester becomes busier as we reach the home stretch.

Evermore Coffee Roasters – Burlington, NJ (31 minutes from campus)

Evermore is my all-time favorite coffee shop and roastery. Located a block from the Delaware River, you can take your coffee to-go when it’s nice out and walk along the river. Their beans are all roasted a few blocks away in their roastery, so every cup is well-bodied and extremely fresh. They have beans for sale in the cafe as well, which make the perfect at-home cup.

Turtle Bean Coffee Roasters – Bordentown, NJ (23 minutes from campus)

Turtle Beans is the closest to campus of my picks. It’s located in the heart of Bordentown, and is the perfect place to go for a pit stop when shopping in the area, or bringing your homework. They are a specialty coffee shop, and have flavors to suit every taste.

Grooveground – Collingswood, NJ (52 minutes from campus)

Grooveground may be my farthest pick from campus, but it is well worth the drive. Located in Collingswood, it is surrounded by shops and restaurants, and is perfect for a weekend away from campus. My personal favorite thing to do is order my coffee to go and bring it down the block to All Fired Up to paint pottery! They have delicious espresso drinks, teas, and hot chocolates, and have a selection of vinyls and an assortment of merchandise that make great gifts for the music and coffee lovers in your life.

French Press – Moorestown, NJ (39 minutes from campus)

French Press is one of the prettiest cafes I’ve been to, located in the heart of Moorestown. It is inspired by the coffee culture in Paris, aspects of which can be seen throughout. Not only a cafe, French Press is also a French pâtisserie, with authentic baked goods such as croissants, tartes, amandines, and macarons. They have indoor and outdoor seating, making it the perfect place to relax with friends during a study break.

Four Green Cats Cafe – Mount Laurel, NJ (33 minutes from campus)

Four Green Cats is located in Rancocas Woods, which has numerous shops, events, and craft fairs throughout the year. The cafe is connected to an antique shop, and it is the perfect place to bring homework or to just visit with friends. They serve typical pastries found in a coffee shop, along with European specialities and sandwiches throughout the day.

Whether you’re a coffee fanatic, or just hoping to get off campus for a few hours, these coffee shops are some of the best you’ll find. They all can serve as your study spot, or be a starting point for a fun weekend shopping, hanging out with friends, and exploring New Jersey a bit farther from campus!