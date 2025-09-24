The BEST and WORST Fall Starbucks Drinks Ranked by a College Girl Who Has Tried Them All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second September hits, I officially declare it fall, even if its 85 degrees out. Nothing says fall more than the return of Starbucks seasonal drinks. From pumpkin spice to pecan perfection, their fall menu is the reason I look forward to this season. Since I’ve tried almost every fall drink (yes, I’ve spent way to much money on this), I decided to rank them for anyone who wants to know what’s worth it and what to skip.

1. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew- AKA my #1 pick (10/10)

This drink feels like fall. The cold brew itself is bold, not overly sweet. The pumpkin cream cold foam takes it to the next level. The foam is thick, creamy and has the perfect balance of pumpkin and spice without it tasting fake. In one sip you get a little sweetness but still taste the coffee. If you’re a pumpkin fan but don’t love super sugary drinks, this is hands down the best choice.

2. Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte – The New Favorite (9.5/10)

This is one of Starbucks newest fall drinks, and it definitely deserves a spot near the top. The pecan syrup gives it a nutty, buttery flavor that tastes like pecan pie filling mixed with coffee. The oatmilk keeps it smooth and creamy without feeling heavy, and the pecan crunch topping adds a fun little texture (though it doesn’t stay crunchy for long). The Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam does make it a bit sweet, so I’d probably ask for less syrup next time, but overall, this is a cozy and delicious option, especially if you’re ready for something different than pumpkin.

3. Iced Chai Latte with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam – The TikTok Favorite (9/10)

I was recommended this by my TikTok for you page, and once I got my hands on it I realized they were not wrong about this combo. The chai itself is already spicy and comforting, but the pumpkin cream foam adds this extra layer of cozy sweetness. It’s like pumpkin pie and chai spice had a baby. If you want something that feels very fall aesthetic but different from the usual pumpkin drinks, this is it. Plus it looks super cute for your coffee pics.

4. Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte- The Basic Choice (7.5/10)

The PSL is the “safe” fall drink option, everyone picks it the first time the fall drinks return at Starbucks. Sweet, creamy, and instantly comforting. The pumpkin spice flavor is rich, with cinnamon and nutmeg that make it feel like fall in a cup. My only complaint? It can be too much at times. By the end of the venti, I’m usually a little over it. My hack is ask for one less pump of syrup, it keeps the flavor but tones down the sweetness. Pro tip is to try it hot on a chilly day and iced when you’re running between classes.

5. Pumpkin Spiced Matcha- Would Not Recommend…

I had high hopes for this one because I LOVE matcha and I love pumpkin, but together, it just didn’t work. The earthy, slightly grassy flavor of the matcha clashed with the sweet pumpkin spice syrup, and instead of blending, they fought each other. It ended up tasting a little off, almost like two drinks accidentally mixed into one cup. If you’re a die-hard matcha lover, you might want to try it just to see, but personally, it’s not something I’d order again.

Starbucks kills it every fall, but some drinks definitely outshine the others. If you want my advice: go for the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew if you’re team coffee, the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte if you’re in the mood for something nutty and new, or the Iced Chai with Pumpkin Foam if you’re team cozy vibes. Even the “meh” drinks still add a little feel of fall to your day, so next time you’re grabbing a Starbucks before class or running errands, try one of these and see if you agree with my ranking!