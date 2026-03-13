TCNJ History First Year Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Freshman year of college can be extremely stressful and difficult for a multitude of reasons. A lack of a set routine throws off many first year students, used to the same daily schedule. College not only allows students to grow academically, but also form their own routines and have the independence to function as adults for the first time. This is much to handle all at once. This guide aims to take some of the stress, at least academic, from first year students as they transition into college courses. TCNJ History classes are quite different from survey classes taken in middle and high school, so much can be achieved with the right preparation. I’ve separated this guide into four sections: Reading, In Class, Studying, and Writing, in an attempt to aid students through their first semester, arguably the most difficult of college.

In Class

A typical class will vary based on the topic, level, and professor. Generally, there will be readings assigned before class, and you should be ready to discuss them, as well as related topics the professor may bring up in class. Many professors do not allow devices in class, which may sound terrible compared to chromebook access in high school. I find handwriting notes during class makes it easier to remember what was discussed, as well as looking back on notes later. My favorite notebooks to use are the Campus 6mm, paired with a Pentel Energel pen. Writing is super smooth and the ink dries fast, a must if you are prone to smearing your words with your hand. Classes often are centered around discussion, making participation a must. Professors encourage students to contribute at least once a class; going to office hours before to talk through ideas can make this a lot easier if you don’t like speaking in large groups!

Studying

Handwriting notes is extremely important, especially when studying for exams. An effective way to study is to go through the notes you have taken both before and during class, and rewrite keywords, points, and themes. I recommend using index cards, one side for the term or idea, and the other side for a definition and connection to an overarching concept. History has to do with the big picture—why does this event matter in relation to structures? Thinking about this can make studying and timelines easier.

Reading

Most professors require hard copies of required class texts; these can be rented/purchased from the campus bookstore or anywhere you prefer. If you purchase them, I recommend highlighting and writing notes in the margins as you read, so you are able to go back and reference during class. If you choose to rent, I recommend using tabs and sticky notes throughout the book to keep track of key examples. You are not expected to know every single detail of everything you read–that would be crazy–start by focusing on the introduction. Read it thoroughly at least once, and find the argument. This may be denoted by “I argue,” or most commonly show change over time. Once you find the argument, focus on specific stories in the monograph chapters that exemplify the argument. Retelling a story is a great way to participate in class discussions and allows you to know specific details for assignments!

Writing

If you are not yet familiar with the Chicago Manual of Style, it will become a valued resource. Historical writing uses footnotes, which seem intimidating at first, but will quickly become your favorite way to cite. They allow for easier reading, as pages are no longer clogged with parenthetical citations. For papers themselves, outlining is extremely important and will make your life so much easier. Start with a strong thesis, and build your argument using examples from sources and contextualizing within a broader historical context.

The first semester of college as a history major will provide a strong foundation for your college career. Strategies you learn will help you become a stronger reader and writer, and prepare you for after college!