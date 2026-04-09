This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everything from the nerves, to dress codes, to travel tips, and more!

Academic conferences can be very overwhelming, especially if you’ve never presented your research in such a professional setting before. This year, I was accepted to two conferences, ASIANetwork and the Kentucky Conference on Health Communication, which was the first time that my work has ever been recognized outside of my immediate classroom settings. It was one of the most stressful parts of my college experience thus far, but I survived, and so can you! Here’s my top tips on surviving your first academic conference.

Finalize travel information ahead of time:

The most important tip that you need to do to prepare for these conferences is to finalize your travel information as soon as possible. For me, my conferences were in Naperville, Illinois and Lexington, Kentucky. This meant that I needed to organize my hotel reservations, plane tickets, as well as the conference registration fees. Doing this as soon as possible will not only bring you peace of mind, but also help spread around the costs of the trip so that you’re not paying for it all at once. Remember to get your receipts as you make these purchases, as you could be eligible for reimbursement from your institution if they give you a budget for traveling, and trust me, you’re going to want that reimbursement when it’s all said and done. I would recommend making a folder in your email account where you can place all of these receipts as you collect them because in my experience, the college will NOT reimburse you until you have returned from the conference.

Personally, I booked my accommodations, tickets, and registration about three months in advance from when the conference actually took place, which relieved a lot of stress as the day approached. I selected United as my transportation of choice, which was wonderful because they send you helpful information regarding your flight, reminders about when to check in, and updates about your gate number and boarding information! It was very helpful to have these reminders even when you’re on top of your responsibilities.

Know what you need to pack:

As for what to pack, I would recommend that you bring business casual clothing for the conference itself. Personally I opted for a suit jacket, dress pants (my sister swears by the flared versions of these and she’s correct), a black bodysuit, professional tops, and flats. I also brought a pair of wedge heels just in case, but I did not opt to use them. If heels are your style, they make the perfect addition to any business casual outfit! Additionally, I brought my toiletries, change of clothing, chargers (and extra chargers!), two novels, granola bars for snacks, and a few other odds and ends. Really, you don’t need to overthink the packing too much, it’s everything that you would take on a normal trip with the addition of business casual clothing.

Pick budget friendly options for business casual clothing:

Business casual clothing itself can be expensive, and if you’re a college student on a budget like me, then it can be very overwhelming to try and acquire the different pieces that it takes to create a good outfit. My strategy when selecting clothing like this is to not discount secondhand clothing from Career Closets hosted by your institution (shoutout to TCNJ because this was a lifesaver), different thrift stores, or borrowing from your friends and family (personally I borrowed items from my sister!). This makes it much easier to be able to dress professionally without breaking the bank, and you can get some really stunning options for cheap if you know where to look. At my conferences, the staple of my outfit happened to be a suit jacket that I bought for two dollars at my school’s Career Closet. The best two dollars I have ever spent in my life!

Know what you’re getting into once you arrive:

Once you’ve figured out what to pack, what to wear, and have your travel plans sorted, there’s only one more problem left to conquer: Surviving the actual conference itself. My BIGGEST piece of advice for this is to familiarize yourself with the conference schedule, especially for when you’re expected to be presenting! Personally, I was accepted for poster presentations and it was crucial that I knew where I was supposed to go to give these presentations and when to be there to set up. With this information in hand, I was ready to crush the presentation while still being able to enjoy the other parts of the conference and make those connections with the other attendees!

I would also recommend that you familiarize yourself with what you’re going to say when people walk up to you at the poster presentation (if that’s what you’ve been accepted for!). I did this with my second conference, after flying by the seat of my pants with the first one. Let me assure you that it is so much better to have a script in hand rather than fumbling over your words!

Be confident!

Above all else, the most important thing that you can bring to your conference is confidence. If you’re confident and knowledgeable about your schedule and your topic, there is not a world in which you won’t crush your presentation. It’s a high achievement to be accepted into academic conferences, and a major opportunity to network with other scholars and professionals. You deserve to be there, and you should be confident about your research, abilities, and yourself! You earned this and deserve to enjoy your success!