Summer in Finland: A Travel Guide

This past summer, I had the opportunity to visit Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. Although people typically travel to Finland in the winter to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, the country still has much to offer. Here are my best travel tips for a Finnish summer!

Clothing

Being that I traveled in the summer, I expected the weather to be warm. Coming from the hot Jersey shore, I had all of my tank tops and shorts ready and on hand! But when I checked my weather app, I quickly realized that the highest temperature in Tampere and Helsinki would be 63 degrees. So, I immediately researched the best attire that would fit in with the Finnish style while also being weather-appropriate:

Jeans are essential! The best options are ones with little to no rips and long enough to keep your legs warm.

Trousers are another alternative and can be more comfortable when going out or can be dressed up for a nicer dinner.

Sweaters that are not too revealing and that will keep you comfortable are a great option.

Hoodies are great for the rain and the cold, especially in summer (I know that sounds contradictory, but trust me).

Cute tops that can be layered are great if you want to still be stylish!

Raincoats and umbrellas are extremely useful. It rained almost every day that I visited, so bring them in advance!

Comfortable walking shoes are great for the city and will match many outfits to prevent overpacking.

Leather jackets are trending in Finland at the moment. I saw many stylish outfits with a leather jacket as the statement piece.

are trending in Finland at the moment. I saw many stylish outfits with a leather jacket as the statement piece. Headbands are a cute way to elevate and style your outfits. Personally, I find it difficult to style my outfits when I am all bundled up. Headbands are definitely the way to go!

Headbands are a cute way to elevate and style your outfits. Personally, I find it difficult to style my outfits when I am all bundled up. Headbands are definitely the way to go! Avoid wearing activewear if you are not working out. In America, activewear is very common to wear in day-to-day life. Yet, in Finland, I only saw people wearing activewear if they were at the gym

Food

When I went to Finland, I was able to meet some family friends who live there. They taught me about their favorite snacks and popular foods in Finland.

Sauteed reindeer, or poronkäristys , is a famous Finnish dish. Reindeer can be served in a few different ways, including as a sausage or shredded. I highly recommend it!

Salmiakki is a salted licorice that is a very popular candy in Finland. It can be found as a hard or soft candy and is also a common flavor in items such as ice cream.

Salmon soup, also known as lohikeitto, is a common Finnish dinner. It is made with salmon, potatoes, and dill.

Mustikkapiirakka is a delicious pie made from wild blueberries. The wild blueberries in Finland are very fresh, so this pie is a must-try!

My favorite sweet/snack is the Finnish brand of chocolate called Fazer. These small, individually wrapped chocolates were so delicious and creamy that we brought two packs home with us!

For drinks, the most popular alcoholic beverage (aside from beer) was Long Drinks. These seltzers come in a variety of fruity flavors and are made with gin. The cans come in fun colors, and at bars, the drink is often served on tap! These are available in America, but there are fewer flavors.

Sightseeing and Activities

Since we went to visit our Finnish family friends, they showed us the best sightseeing destinations, while also teaching us the classic day-to-day Finnish experience.

Näsinneula is a space needle in Tampere that was built in 1971. It looks over a large lake called Lake Näsijärvi. At the top, the needle very slowly rotates to give a full view of the town and lake below. If you can secure a reservation, Näsinneula also has a fine dining restaurant at the top, letting you see the sights while enjoying a delicious meal.

Suomenlinna or Sveaborg is a sea fortress located off the coast of Finland, but a part of the capital Helsinki. This fortress transports you back in time from the busy city to a quiet countryside, where there are still local inhabitants. There are many beautiful views and hidden trails rich with history.

Exploring the shops and malls in Tampere and Helsinki was one of my favorite activities as a girl who loves to shop. The store Normal is located all over Finland and has everything you could need or want, from perfumes to home cleaning supplies to classic Finnish snacks. You may also find the lovable Moomin characters, from the famous Finnish children's show, as stuffed animals.

is located all over Finland and has everything you could need or want, from perfumes to home cleaning supplies to classic Finnish snacks. You may also find the lovable Moomin characters, from the famous Finnish children’s show, as stuffed animals. I had the opportunity to visit a classic Finnish lake house, where I tried two saunas. The sauna is a staple in every household in Finland, and at the lake house, they had both an old-fashioned sauna and a more modern version. All true Finnish saunas are heated between 150°F and 195°F, and have hot rocks that create steam by throwing water on them. Once you are hot enough, you exit the sauna and jump into the cold lake. This experience is unmatched and a must-try if you visit Finland!

Finland is certainly a hidden gem in the summertime. Do not pass up the opportunity to visit!