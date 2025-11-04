Starbucks and Dunkin’s Holiday Menus 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For drink lovers, the winter is the best time of the year. Especially as employees “leak” the seasonal menu. Now, around early October is when companies like Starbucks or Dunkin release (or have leaked, in Dunkin’s case) their holiday season menus.

Let’s just say Starbuck’s menu caused an uproar (as it should).

Starbuck’s released their menu on October 6th, a full month before the menu is available to order. Here is what they are bringing back:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Latte

Iced Gingerbread Chai

*The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will come later in the season, no official statement on what day.*

Now, notice how there’s no refresher? That’s the uproar. Starbucks decided that this year they would not be bringing back the Cran-Merry refresher.

I enjoyed the Cran-merry refresher, the cranberry and orange work so good together and adding the lemonade just added an even more refreshing taste to it. Because of this refresher, I now mix cranberry and orange juice for breakfast (10/10 would recommend). I am so upset that they didn’t bring it back this year, it was my go to drink during finals.

The bakery is also getting ready for the holiday season with some new and returning pastries. Returning pastries include: the Snowman Cookie, the Cranberry Bliss Bar, and the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. New this season is the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

What I DON’T understand is the fact that they brought back the Cranberry Bliss Bar, yet didn’t bring its beverage twin back.

They also are releasing an extensive line of holiday cups and mugs this season, many of which are playing into the trending “Ralph Lauren” Christmas aesthetic.

Now, Dunkin’s leak happened just a day after the official release of Starbuck’s menu. I first saw the leak from @markie_devo via Instagram. The photo showed cutouts of the various additions to the menu with the staggered release dates and included whether the item was new or returning.

Releasing November 5th and going until December 2nd is Dunkin’s collaboration with Wicked: For Good. This collaboration includes merchandise like a stainless steel tumbler, two variations of cup sleeves, straw toppers, and a munchkin tin (must be purchased with munchkins).

For their drinks within this collaboration they put a play on their Strawberry Dragonfruit refresher and their Iced Matcha.

Glinda’s Drink (“Wicked Pink Refresher”): Strawberry Dragonfruit refresher with a blueberry flavor shot and sparkling water.

Elphaba’s Drink (“Wicked Green Matcha”): Iced Matcha blended with whole milk, Brown Sugar Syrup and Toasted Almond Flavor Shot.

Many are saying they could have been more creative, but I think it’s just perfect because then you can order them year round! The food for the collab is sprinkled munchkins that match the tin (which you can get with ANY munchkins, not just the Wicked ones).

Also available on November 5th will be a bulk of the Holiday menu, where they have two returning drinks and two brand new drinks!

For our returners, we have the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. For brand new drinks, we have the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte AND fulfilling the hole that Starbuck’s left, the Berry Sangria Refresher (you bet I WILL be trying it).

For food, Dunkin’ decided to bring back the Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich and added on the Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese and the Raspberry Striped Croissant (possibly to match with the Berry Sangria Refresher). For the Holiday Release Part 2, which is on December 3rd, they will add the Holiday Sprinkled Donuts and Munchkins as well as the new Salted Dark Chocolate Munchkins (yum!)!

I have to say, when I first saw both of these menus leaked, I was flabbergasted because we had practically just started fall. Now, I am SO excited for their release and cannot wait to try just a little bit of everything!