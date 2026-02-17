Spring Break Destinations for 5 Different Groups

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, as soon as the spring semester begins you are counting down to spring break. It’s the perfect mid-semester respite from a packed schedule of classes and meetings, assignments and exams. Every friend group has different opinions of the perfect trip, so I’ve compiled a list of my favorite places for five different friend groups.

For the history lovers: Boston, MA

While the weather is not the warmest in Boston in March, the city is perfect for lovers of history and culture. You could spend an entire day exploring on the Freedom Trail, shopping in Quincy Market, visiting different museums, or eating and drinking your way around the city. The North End in particular is a gold mine of Italian culture; I recommend trying a cannoli from Modern Pastry, Mike’s Pastry, and Bova’s Bakery and picking your favorite!



For the island lovers: St. John, USVI

St. John is the perfect place to unwind after a long first half of the semester. You will quickly adjust to the laid back atmosphere and “island time,” a perfect respite from whirlwind weeks at school. I recommend checking out local restaurants and shops, there are so many hidden gems in the different towns on the island. If you like snorkeling, I recommend taking a catamaran tour one day! It is such a great way to see the island and get up close with the marine life surrounding the island.

For the hikers: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale is a favorite place of mine for so many reasons. It’s close to both Phoenix and Sedona, and there are a multitude of opportunities to hike and become acquainted with the desert flora. The downtown area has a bunch of restaurants and shops, and it’s a short drive into Saguaro National Forest. My personal favorite place to visit each time I go is the Desert Botanical Garden! The desert flora is so different from what I’m used to seeing in New Jersey, and the spring is the perfect time to go see all the flowers blooming.

For the beach lovers: Rosemary Beach, FL

If you haven’t yet had the chance to vacation on 30A, you must immediately. While Rosemary Beach is my favorite of the towns, so many are so cute and perfect for a girls trip. By March it is warm enough to spend the day on the beach, or walk around the main downtown area. The town is picturesque and very walkable and cyclable, with restaurants worthy of raving reviews. My personal favorite is La Crema, a tapas restaurant. Everything on the menu is delicious, and their fondue is the cherry on top of a perfect meal.

For the skiers: Vail, CO

This option is the coldest of the five, but for good reason. Ski season runs through April in Vail, and going in the spring means you miss the holiday crowds. Vail is especially popular for main part of town, where there are a bunch of shops and restaurants; you’re sure to have a delicious meal after a day on the slopes. There are also natural hot springs in surrounding towns, and you definitely do not want to miss them, as they are the perfect way to destress after the first half of the spring semester. Although this one isn’t as accessible since you most likely want to fly into Denver and drive about two hours into the mountains, it just means you can extend the trip and spend a day or two in the Mile High City!