6 Things I Wish I Knew as a TCNJ Freshman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a senior in college.

It’s crazy to think about, I know. In addition to the frequent existential crises, I have recently become more reflective of the successes, challenges and many mistakes TCNJ has brought me. Like many, I have matured tremendously over this four-year period (I now know how to do laundry!). Looking back at my Snapchat memories from my freshman year self has made me feel sentimental and slightly cringed out. However, it helped me realize how much she, along with other TCNJ freshmen, would benefit from advice via 21-year-old me. The following are six tips I wish I knew when I first began college.

It is never too late to get involved on campus

Personally, I believe that TCNJ has a club for everyone. Some of my fondest memories and best friends have been from organizations I have joined. Though many people are under the impression that it’s too late for upperclassmen to get involved, this is not the case. Many people, including myself, have joined clubs, conducted research and started on-campus jobs their junior and senior years. You only have a limited amount of years in college, so do activities that truly interest you.

Take advantage of your resources

I know I sound like a college admissions officer right now, but please hear me out. It took me until the end of sophomore year to realize how many college discounts and free perks college students get. Unidays is a great resource for discovering student discounts (usually around 25% off) when online shopping. I found these discounts to be especially useful when paying for streaming services like Hulu, Peacock and Spotify. I even saved money on my off-campus housing’s monthly internet (shoutout Xfinity).

Outside of student discounts, colleges like TCNJ grant access to many helpful resources for career development. Platforms like Handshake are great for discovering internship and job opportunities specifically curated for college students. Many colleges also have a semesterly career fair that allows you to talk directly to recruiters from notable companies.

Don’t purchase your textbooks before the first day of class

This is a classic freshman year mistake that students, like myself, fell for. Though the professor most likely will list required textbooks for the class, it is a good idea to wait until after the first day of class before officially purchasing it. I spent hundreds of dollars on textbooks from Barnes and Noble only for them to never be opened. If you need to have a textbook for the class, it is a great idea to ask if older editions are acceptable. These books are significantly cheaper and have the same exact content with slightly different page numbers. If you are lucky, you may be able to find a free PDF copy of the textbook online. Using these websites have saved me thousands of dollars, something that is imperative for a broke college student.

Use a planner or online equivalent

I can definitively say that Google Calendar has saved my life. Balancing schoolwork, clubs, meetings and other commitments can become a lot to remember, especially while still adjusting to your newfound independence. Documenting everything into a planner can make your daily schedule seem more manageable. I also enjoy using Notion for inputting my assignments, taking class notes and tracking my grades. Though there is a bit of a learning curve to this platform, there are a variety of templates that automatically set up these features.

Take care of your physical health

One thing that people never mention about freshman year of college is how everyone, especially in the Towers, is seemingly sick 24/7. In fact, I was sick with a mysterious cold for about four months straight. Though some people refer to it as a right of passage, it is best to at least try and avoid having a never ending cough. Eating three meals a day, washing your hands regularly and getting enough sleep is a great start. Though it may not seem fun to stay at your dorm instead of going to your favorite frat, I promise it will be worth it in the long run.

Have fun and be safe

College is all about enduring new experiences and having fun. There are only four years in which it is socially acceptable to go to a frat with your friends. While you still should have fun, it is still important to make smart decisions. No, don’t take that unopened drink, and definitely don’t go alone if some frat guy asks to do a room tour upstairs. All TCNJ frats are off campus, meaning that they don’t have to follow campus rules at parties. This also means that you should have a reliable ride before and after going out. Some TCNJ frats host parties with rides included. If you can’t secure a ride and need to walk anywhere at night, make sure you are with a large group of people. However, it is most important to make the best of your time in college. There are still times in which I was a naive freshman going out every weekend. So, don’t be afraid to talk to that boy or dance on that table. I promise, you will miss it eventually.