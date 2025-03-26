“Richard II” Starring Jonathan Bailey Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 11, I had the pleasure of seeing “Richard II”, the off-West-End production of the Shakespeare classic play. I am studying abroad in London, so I take any opportunity I get to go see a production. I came into this play blindly, not knowing what to expect. Jonathan Bailey, an English actor most popular for movies and television, such as “Bridgerton”, “Wicked”, and “Fellow Travelers”, stars in this play. Recognizing his name is what drew me to this show, since I’m used to seeing musicals. I wanted to see it for myself and explore different genres of plays London has to offer. I wanted to share my experience viewing “Richard II” and my review.

As soon as I walked into the Bridge Theatre in London, I was greeted with beautiful lights hanging down from the ceiling. I walked to my seat and was pleasantly surprised with my view. The theater was on the smaller side, so getting a “cheap” seat still presented me with a brilliant view of the stage. I was so excited to see the play because, again, I had no idea what to expect other than that it was an adaptation of a Shakespearean play with Jonathan Bailey starring in it.

The play was incredible. I am someone who tends to enjoy musicals more than plays, but this show stuck with me. Jonathan Bailey’s intense but humorous interpretation of Richard II was spectacular and had the audience on the edge of their seats. You could see all the passion that went into making this show and, specifically, you could see this character come to light strongly and powerfully. Along with Bailey’s breathtaking performance, the whole cast was extremely talented. Royce Pierreson is amazing as Henry Bolingbroke, showing the development of his character throughout the play. Bailey and Pierreson’s dynamic is a strong power battle and makes the play what it is. I don’t want to spoil any part of the show, so you’ll have to see it for yourself.

As well as the performance from the actors, the set and atmosphere created were fabulous. The musical score was powerful, setting up the scene and tone of the play, giving me chills throughout. The set was simple but so effective, showing how, with a powerful performance, limited space can be a plus. The modern take on this play shined through with some costumes, as the King appeared in a tux rather than a royal suit and prisoners in sweat sets rather than rags. This was so interesting to me and had me thinking for days after the show.

I would recommend this show to anyone who has the chance to see it, as it wasn’t like anything I’ve seen before. It was surreal to see such a talented actor, who I enjoy in person, in a new light and so successfully. The cast and crew were fantastic, and one could see how much effort was put into this performance, since it surely shows.