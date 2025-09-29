Pumpkin, Spice, and Everything Nice: Classic Fall Treats You Can’t Go Without This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the autumn air blows in and the leaves are painted from green to shades of amber and gold, you know it’s time to celebrate with the comfort of a classic treat! Whether you are exploring a farm, chilling at a picturesque cafe, ready to watch Gilmore Girls on the couch, or just want to bake something in your kitchen, these fall treats are the perfect addition to make the season even sweeter.

Pumpkin Pie

What is a fall treat list without pumpkin pie? I mean honestly, the creamy pumpkin filling with the cinnamon spice resting in the soft crust is absolutely mouth watering. For more deliciousness and an even fluffier texture, you can do no wrong with a bit of whipped cream on top. Plus, who says you need to wait until Thanksgiving? Whether you pick it up from a bakery or make it fresh yourself, this irresistible treat is a staple for all fall adventures.

Caramel Apples

Caramel Apples are a nostalgic fall choice from the fair. For real, the crunchy bite of the apple coated in sweet and gooey caramel is a great combination. If you want to jazz it up, sprinkles of toppings like crushed cookies or M&M’s are a great addition for a little extra texture, flavor, and fun.

Apple Cider Donuts

Apple Cider Donuts are one of my favorites fresh from a farmers market or orchard, but are just as good from the grocery store too. For the most enjoyable experience, wandering through a pumpkin patch or a cozy morning in at home is when they are best. The warm, soft, cinnamon dusted donuts taste heavenly, and go even better with a sip of apple cider for the ultimate breakfast experience.

Cinnamon Rolls

While Cinnamon Rolls may be considered a treat that is eaten year round, they do taste even more magical in the fall. The aroma of the cinnamon and sugar warm from the oven is so comforting. And seriously, every bite of that dreamy frosting feels like an instant hug and leaves a lasting impression.

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread really does capture the essence of the season. It is packed with warm and flavorful spices which works as a morning breakfast or an afternoon snack. Want to express your creativity? Try mixing in chocolate chips, nuts, or cream cheese for a fun twist! It truly is autumn in a loaf (and a latte or chai tea is a great companion)!

Snickerdoodle Cookies

This classic cookie really does melt in your mouth! The soft and chewiness of the dough with the cinnamon sugar is the perfect combination. It is recommended to try the pumpkin spice version for an even more seasonal and festive approach.

Carrot Cake

Although it might not scream fall at first, the rich spices and cream cheese frosting fit well into the season. This flavorful and moist cake is even better with some raisins or nuts for an extra crunch.

As the chill kicks in, make sure you get these treats to bring some warmth on any autumn day. From pie, to donuts, to cookies, each bite is filled with comfort and coziness all season long. So, grab a plate and treat yourself (to everything if you wish) for an unforgettable autumn!