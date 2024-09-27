The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Post Malone released his sixth album F-1 Trillion on Aug. 15. What shocked some fans is that it is not a typical Post Malone album. After releasing five rap albums and getting his start in the genre, this one’s a country album.

To help with this genre shift and to successfully enter the country scene, he collaborated with multiple big country stars. 15 out of the 18 songs feature another country singer, including Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, and many others. While there are only three solo songs on the original album, Post Malone also released nine more solo songs on his deluxe album F-1 Trillion: Long Bed.

The album has received mixed reactions from both previous Post Malone fans and country fans. Carl Wilson, writer from Slate Magazine, questioned Post Malone’s shift in genre and wondered whether it was a good choice for him. Wilson wrote that, while the album itself was not bad, it doesn’t stand out and may not have anything special about it.

“For a person with a face tattoo, Austin Post has quite an abundance of career options. But I don’t see them lasting long if he doesn’t start imbuing them with some actual stakes,” Wilson wrote.

On the other hand, Holler, a country music magazine, had a positive opinion on his album. Writer Maxim Mower praised his change in style and thought it was very unique. Mower recognized that Malone’s personal style is still embedded in his new music rather than believing the singer blends in with the country scene.

“Post Malone has brought his own style and sound to country music, rather than changing who he is in order to fit into the genre,” Mower said.

TikTok users have very strong and varied opinions. In album-review videos, some argue that his lyrics aren’t great and that he’s merely jumping on the current country music trend, while others insist the album features great country songs and is their new favorite Post Malone album. Many commenters are either strict Post Malone rap fans or appreciate both his solo work and country music, which is clear to see through the reactions.

While this shift may seem very sudden and drastic, it’s not fully black and white. Post Malone’s previous album Austin, released in 2023, was more of a pop album and already showed a different sound than his other albums. It didn’t receive great reception, as many fans expecting rap were disappointed. However, his group of dedicated fans still supported him, and recognized the album’s merit, which earned 4.5 stars on iTunes. This album also served as a transition album, gradually shifting genres in a less drastic way.

Even in his older songs, some country elements can be found as far back as his first album. One of these songs is “Feeling Whitney,” where Post Malone is singing solo with his guitar and is fully acoustic. Similarly, the song “Stay” on his second album is slower and centers him and his guitar with slower backing instrumental. Neither of these songs feature any strict rap or hip-hop elements, which can lead some to argue he was always meant to do country at some point.

His F-1 Trillion tour, which started on Sept. 8, has already proven to be successful, selling out venues of over 30,000 people while giving great performances featuring fireworks and a lovable stage presence. His loyal fans will surely support him as he continues his success, and for now we can only wonder what Post Malone will do next.