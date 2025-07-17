Outfit Inspo for Next Year’s Masters Tournament

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most famous tournaments in golf has concluded for the year, with around 90,000 spectators flocking to Augusta National to watch the practice rounds and The Masters competition. While the event is centered around the sport, spectators treat the pristine landscaping as their own red carpet when showing up to watch. Some have tickets through a business or connections; others are the lucky few selected to purchase tickets in the yearly lottery. The lottery takes place in June for the following year’s tournament. This year it will be open to apply for purchasing tickets from June 1 through June 20, 2025. If you get the chance to go, you have to bring your A-game––fashion wise that is. Below are some of my top picks for Masters fashion, to be in the golf-appropriate dress code, and to be comfortable in the Augusta humidity next year.

This green and white striped dress from Boden is perfect to match the aesthetic of the greens and the classic covered tables around the course. The cotton will be sure to keep you cool in the humidity and there will be no need to worry about dress code, this one is midi-length and collared.

If you prefer to wear golf pants, these navy pants from Vineyard Vines are moisture wicking and UPF 50, to keep you cool and protected from the Augusta sun all day. They can be paired with this white quarter zip from Peter Millar for the chilly early mornings on the course.

To stay within tournament rules, larger bags and purses are prohibited and cannot be brought to Augusta National. Many opt for a clutch purse, like this customizable wicker clutch from Mark & Graham; it comes in three colorways to match any personality!

Most of the day at the tournament spectators are walking around the course, in line for merchandise, or admiring the landscaping from the greens. The best shoes to wear are whatever you’re most comfortable in, which can be anything from sandals to sneakers. The most popular option for spectators are sneakers, and these canvas sneakers from allbirds come in a bunch of different color options to match any outfit.

The Augusta sun is no joke, even in early April. Many spectators opt to wear a sunhat to protect themselves from the harmful rays, and this packable sunhat with a bow from Tuckernuck comes in six different colors. If you’re not a sun hat fan, this Titleist performance cap comes in five colors.

For accessories, southern staples like needlepointed belts and bag straps are extremely popular, and can be personalized for anyone. Jewelry ranges from simple necklaces to statement earrings, and everything in between. It’s truly up to the wearer to showcase their best Masters attire!

These are just a few of the options for Masters outfits, as spectators are extremely creative with their style year after year. Trends recently have been a lot of green and white, along with wicker or woven accessories. Southern style comes through as well, with Lilly Pulitzer pieces popular on the green. As long as spectators stay within the golf-appropriate attire, you can really let your own style and personality shine through your outfits!