Outfit Inspo for Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles is performing 30 shows this fall at Madison Square Garden in NYC. If you’re anything like me, this tour is a must. Luckily, my sister was victorious in the Ticketmaster war, and scored tickets for a show. Known for his own eclectic style, Harry’s concerts act as a red carpet for fans to express themselves and go all out with their own personal style.

The only thing Harry said in an interview regarding the concert dress code was comfortable shoes, which are key to dancing the entire show and being able to walk afterward. For these, I’d recommend the famous “Satellite Stompers” (Adidas Gazelles) or a comfortable boot, such as Doc Martens. If you would prefer to put fashion over comfort (totally get it), I would recommend a pair of knee high go-go boots or a flashy pair of Mary Janes, like these leopard print flats from Sam Edelman.

As for the outfit itself, you could go in many different directions. If you like to wear dresses, I recommend something sparkly like this halter dress from Princess Polly, or something with a bold pattern like this cut out dress from Farm Rio.

For skirts, I would recommend this blue sequin mini skirt from Windsor, or this pleated polka-dot maxi skirt from Anthropologie. Both have very different vibes, but I think they would both fit in with the concert atmosphere for this album (although this is before it’s been released so who knows!). For both skirts, I would pair with a simpler top, maybe a plain tank top or open back shirt like this one from Garage.

For someone who prefers pants over skirts, I would recommend something with nods toward the 70s, like these flared pants from Free People. Another option would be denim, something dark like Harry’s Grammy’s outfit, or something with embellishments like these rhinestoned jeans from Levi’s.

If you went to Harry’s “Love on Tour,” you’ll know how popular feather boas are at his concerts. I think they have a place in the upcoming tour, but I think concertgoers don’t need to be just limited to them; other eccentric accessories are always welcome, including large jewelry, belts, and head pieces, such as headbands and hair accessories (think 60s inspired headbands with scarves!).

Truly, this tour is called “Together, Together” for a reason; while it is fun to dress up and coordinate your outfit to the album, the point is to have the night of your life and enjoy the concert with everyone in attendance. The dress code is completely up to your own interpretation, which allows for so much creativity and personality in an outfit.