Only Have One Day in Washington D.C.? Here’s How to Maximize Your Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

See Below For the Perfect Itinerary!

Washington D.C. has some of the most beautiful sights, monuments, and museums on the East Coast, and seeing all of them in a day can be really hard to do. This is not to say that doing it in a day is impossible, but I would urge you to wear proper walking shoes and get ready for a fast-paced day. The National Mall, which is where most of these sights are located, is a little over two miles long from the Capitol building all the way to the Lincoln Memorial on the opposite side. Throughout the middle is an array of museums, the Reflection Pool, the Washington Monument, and the White House (which is half a mile to the right of the Washington monument). If you’re anything like how I was when I visited the National Mall on a college trip, you’ll want to be able to maximize your time to be able to see all of these amazing sights. Lucky for you, I’m here to tell you how to do it.

Starting off my day I chose to Uber to the Capitol Building and trek my way across the national mall towards the Lincoln memorial as my preferred route. Starting off here allowed me to bask in the awe of the architecture, and even snap a couple of pictures for my instagram! When I went in April, the cherry blossoms had already bloomed for the most part, but there’s so many other landscaping sights around the Capitol that were really amazing to be able to see. My group and I spent around 30 minutes just enjoying the Capitol building and its landscaping before we started our walk towards the Smithsonian Museums.

One thing about the National Mall is that it hosts 11 Smithsonian Museums, which are free to the public and have a variety of themes such as Natural History, Air and Space, Gallery of Art, and other historical topics as well. Unfortunately, it is impossible to do all 11 of these in a day, but if you budget about an hour and a half per museum, it’s perfectly plausible to pick two or three! Personally, I picked the National Museum of Natural History and the National Gallery of Art, which were both wonderful and had so many interesting galleries and exhibits to look at. I really enjoyed them, and I would definitely recommend visiting any of the Smithsonian Museums based on what you’re interested in!!

I spent around 3 hours exploring the museums before I returned outside to continue along the path towards the Washington monument, enjoying the atmosphere and beauty of the National Mall. It is filled with a variety of people, all on vacation or locals coming to enjoy the parks. It truly captures the beauty of people coming together to enjoy history and the people watching here is next level. I love watching people having fun with their friends and families while I’m at cool places like this! After viewing the Washington monument, my group and I veered off to the right to be able to see the White House. This walk took us around 20 minutes due to the construction that was going on at the time, and the amount of people who had the same idea as we did. It was worth it though, being able to see the White House from a distance as we went before the demolition of the East Wing in October of 2025.

Once we had our view of the historic White House, we continued back along the way we had come from towards the Reflection Pool and the Lincoln Memorial. Both sights were absolutely gorgeous and well worth the time it took to get to them. The Lincoln Memorial itself was so large and grand that you couldn’t do much else but just stand there in awe of the sheer size of it. Truly a remarkable experience, I would definitely recommend that you take the time to see this memorial! It was also new knowledge while I was visiting that the National Mall is a part of the United State’s National Parks, and I got a postcard to commemorate the experience!

Overall, I think that I managed to do all of this sightseeing in about six hours. While I would definitely recommend that you allot more time to enjoy Washington D.C., it’s also very possible to have a great trip on a strict time schedule!!

Guide to the Perfect Day Itinerary: