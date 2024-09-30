NOT A GIRL’S GIRL: A Synopsis of the Halley Kate/ Sophia Drama

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re living in real life Gossip Girl. New York City socialites are exposed whether it be about their love lives or just their personal lives in general. However, we are not talking about Serena, Blair and Chuck; we are talking about Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate and her boyfriend. In recent months, the New York City influencers have provided us with an entertaining, but very real drama. It all starts with Halley Kate, who is a lifestyle and fashion content creator. Flashback to most of last year, she was in a relationship with her quiet, offline boyfriend named Reed. Seemingly happy, it was a shock to all of us when he dumped her. This causes Halley to post videos regarding the breakup and explains ultimately Reed had told her “she wasn’t the love of his life”. As a follower, you are alongside Halley and feel like you are watching your best friend go through heartbreak (the result of a parasocial relationship). So when gossip sites start swirling rumors about Reed being with another girl, we go into attack mode. And it wasn’t just any girl, it was… Sophia La Corte! Fellow influencer, who has also been spotted with Halley on multiple occasions in public settings. And it apparently came to Halley’s surprise too because she started spewing out videos in response to the news. Emotions got the best of her and rightfully so, I mean you can’t imagine someone you love doing that to you. Halley proclaimed Sophia “not a girls-girl” causing discussion of what a girls-girl actually is.

Fast forward to now in an unexpected turn of events, Halley is now back with Reed. She reluctantly posted their reconciliation to TikTok where many of her followers had a few things to say. As a follower of Halley, I was disappointed but realized I did not know the full situation. They even live in a beautiful New York City apartment together and they seem happier than ever. Reed went on Halley and her friend Jazz’s podcast titled Delusional Diaries for a Q and A. Now, this is where we see a downward spiral in the situation again. Reed appeared very stand-offish and when asked about Halley, he pretty much gave nothing. Jazz at one point asked about their breakup, in which he gave another questionable response. Because of this, Halley accrues a lot of hate from people claiming she “needs to do better” and for lack of a better phrase “stand up”.

This summons Sophia La Corte to post a get ready with me talking about Halley and Reed. However what appears to be telling her side of the story, ends up being a petty video about how amazing Reed was. Conveniently, she recalls their first date and describes it in great detail. She claims to be defending her name from a girl (Halley who she spitefully mispronounces as Haley) that defamed her character online. What is even crazier though is that the videos don’t stop here. Sophia posts video after video, responds and likes comments, even REPOSTS videos that are team Sophia. Speaking from a Halley supporter’s perspective, I think Sophia’s posts are tacky and manipulative. Her motives are clear and they are very malicious. Halley stayed silent for a while, but she did respond by making a video clearing things up in Sophia’s storyline. The videos I am referencing are still up on TikTok and I recommend watching them.

This silly drama can be taken into a serious lesson and overall teach more about relationships and friendships. Is what Sophia did wrong? Or is she completely allowed to do what she did? Now, it depends on context and situation in different scenarios, but in this saga I believe the answer is very clear. Even if Sophia was not best friends with Halley, it is still sneaky to go for someone’s ex, especially someone who got famous because of his influencer- girlfriend. Reed should know better and should not have acted upon this either, even though he was a single man. It all comes down to morals and what is right, which some people lack in this situation. I’ve been tuned into this real life tv-show and cannot look away. We’ll see what Miss La Corte and Miss Kate have to say in these next few months.