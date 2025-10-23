My Top 2025 Horror Picks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 has been a great year for horror movies. I think a majority of us can agree that the past few years have not been the most successful for the film industry, besides hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Wicked being exceptions. Especially within the horror industry, fans have been disappointed over the past few years. There have been numerous movies like Longlegs and Bring Her Back, which have gotten so much hype and attention but once they came out, some were disappointed and felt they lacked that IT factor everyone expected. I can say with confidence that the past few months in the horror industry have been booming with hits coming out one after the other. As a huge horror fan, these are my top horror movies of 2025 and why I think they lived up to the hype.

Weapons, 2025

Weapons had a huge following even before it came out. Weapons starts with the main plot that there was a whole classroom of kids that went missing in the middle of the night. There are no leads, no answers, but tons of questions from the parents and town. This was a horror movie everyone was anticipating, with critics saying it was the best horror movie of the decade. Though many movies have a lot of hype before coming out, it doesn’t mean they’re going to receive that from the broader public. Weapons was an exception to this. This movie was unique in so many ways, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats at all times. There were intriguing characters, effective jump scares, and a shocking storyline; all aspects that a top-tier horror movie consists of. I am someone who prefers older movies due to production and uniqueness, but this blew me out of the park. I enjoyed Weapons a lot, and everyone who has seen it that I’ve talked to has felt the same.

Together, 2025

Together was another movie that received a lot of hype prior to its release. Body horror films have been more popular, especially with The Substance gaining a lot of attention last year (another great horror film, might I add). Together is about a couple who moves to the countryside and come across these evil forces that try to bind them together. Body horror is interesting though, because there are specific ways directors can portray it without it being too gory, where it’s obvious these are just effects, taking viewers out of the film. This movie really immerses its audience within it. Together shows a disturbing scene of body horror in ways I’ve never witnessed before. It had me putting my hair up before I go to bed, if you know you know. Together had more depth behind the body horror, too, highlighting themes like anxious attachment and independence. There were also humorous moments, breaking up the intensity of the movie. The ending is an open-ended finish; they did this effectively, leaving viewers to wonder after they leave the theatre.

Companion, 2025

Companion is a movie I stumbled upon on my own one night, as I hadn’t seen much media surrounding it. I really enjoyed this movie and was surprised I hadn’t heard of it before. Companion is about a man who gets a sex robot and starts having her as his girlfriend. You can imagine the mess this leads to, especially surrounding the ideas of AI taking over and the dangers within that. There was humor and gore, having me intrigued the whole time. It was also great to see Jack Quaid in another main role as a fan of the TV show, “The Boys”. This movie left viewers thinking about the consequences of AI and how far things could truly go. Companion also has a powerful woman theme, with most of us sympathizing with Iris (the robot) and rooting for her to “win.” This is a movie I would definitely recommend, and I am surprised more people haven’t highlighted it.

There are more great horror movies from 2025, but these are my personal favorites. I am excited to see what 2026 has in store for the horror genre ahead!