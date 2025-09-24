My Perspective as a Female F1 Fan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Formula One is my life. I wake up early or stay up late to watch races on Sundays. I decorate my room with diecast model cars and Legos of my favorite teams and drivers. I wear Mclaren shirts and sweatshirts more than anything else in my closet. I even obsessively stare at the F1 app, keeping up with stats and updates every race weekend. No matter how much I love the sport, people will always criticize me for it, just because I’m a girl.

This is not a unique experience, as girls online have shared that they feel the same way. Sports have always been a male dominated area of interest. However, with the rise of female figures in these areas, girls are following sports like football, hockey, baseball, and Formula One like never before. Big names, like Taylor Swift and Tate Mcrae, have been showing up in these spaces, shaking up societal norms. Social media and streaming services have made sports more accessible, especially with the popular docuseries “Drive to Survive” on Netflix. Many female F1 fans claim that is what started their obsession. Even the F1 movie created a wave of new fans.

Girls often find that when they share their opinions about their favorite drivers or race results, people make unnecessary comments. What I see the most on TikToks and Reels are claims that we only like the sport because the “drivers are hot.” It is especially hard as a Lando Norris fan, as he is seen as the heartthrob of the paddock. I’ve been called a winner’s fan and a fake fan just because I support him. I, and other fangirls, should not have to prove ourselves to show our passion for the sport. I am tired of questions like “name every driver on the grid” or “what does DRS stand for?” (Drag reduction system, by the way). This is not even just for female F1 fans; those who are interested in other sports have felt this same way. Whether it is getting criticized for their favorite player being Joe Burrow or Jack Hughes, or being asked about naming team rosters, it feels like there is never a “right way” for us to be fans.

It’s not just online trolls who try to put down the female population; brands do it too, even if unintentionally. While I have plenty of Mclaren shirts and sweatshirts, they were all purchased from the guys section of Hollister, Abercrombie, and American Eagle. By this point, I just want at least one shirt that was made for women. I think I speak for the whole female sports fanbase that it is discouraging to see companies continue to prioritize their male audience. Not all women are looking for cropped, cinched jerseys. It would be more inclusive to make everything unisex. Some brands, however, have taken notice of the rise in female audiences as they start to gear their products towards them. Glaize, a nail product brand, partnered with Aston Martin Formula One team and made a special edition polish that matched their iconic green race car. I want to see more collaborations like this, especially as the female fanbase starts to grow.

While all these factors are disheartening, I have found my own community through fellow fans of all genders. It is always encouraging to share your interests and passions with those who understand (and send F1 TikToks too, obviously!). It is truly a hobby I am passionate about and will forever love, especially cheering for Lando Norris every race. If you’re looking for a new sport to watch or want to try something new, look into Formula One. You might just like it and start to catch yourself waking up at seven in the morning to cheer on your team.