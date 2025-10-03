My Favorite Tips for Acne

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Acne is a super common insecurity among many young people, however it is totally normal and nothing to be ashamed of! As someone who has struggled with acne since middle school, and even went on Accutane, here are some tips that have helped me over the years to improve my skin. Keep in mind that these have worked for me, if they don’t work for you that’s ok because everybody’s skin is different. These are just some tips from someone who has dealt with acne, and if issues continue, you can always see a dermatologist. Hopefully some of these tips can help you improve your skin!

1. Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash A product that I love for acne is Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash. I have used this facewash for years, and I notice a difference after using it. This facewash kills acne-causing bacteria and simultaneously prevents new breakouts. You can use it on your face and on your body, and it contains benzoyl peroxide, which is specifically used to treat acne. Although I love this product I have to warn you, it can be very drying. Make sure to moisturize your face after using it, and if you notice your skin is becoming very dry, take a break from it. Overall this is a great and affordable product that I’d recommend to anyone who wants to improve their acne.

2. Moisturizer Moisturizing is so important when you have acne, especially when you are using products that specifically target acne bacteria. A lot of these skincare items can be very drying, due to the ingredients, and the last thing you want is to damage your skin barrier. Moisturizer helps to rehydrate your skin, so I would recommend the Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer. I love this product because it is hydrating, good for sensitive skin, and it is acne safe.

3. Avoid Popping Pimples This is such an important tip, never pop your pimples. I know it can be satisfying to pop pimples but please never do this, because popping pimples can cause acne scarring. When I was in middle school, I would pop my pimples on my forehead, and it left behind scarring that I had for years! Always leave your blemishes alone, it will actually help get rid of them. If you have a huge pimple that you are dying to pop, use pimple patches instead! I love to use Mighty Patches when I have a giant pimple, and it will help deflate the blemish!

4. Targeting Blemishes/Scarring For specific blemishes, I like to use the Differin Gel for Acne. Again this product can be drying, but putting a little on your pimples makes a huge difference! It always helps to clear up my skin. This product can be a little expensive, but I really think it’s worth it! I also recommend the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol. This has helped me fade my acne scarring on my cheeks, which I dealt with for so long. But remember, these products can be drying so only use them a few times a week.

5. Don’t compare yourself to others! Remember, everyone gets acne. It’s totally normal and you shouldn’t feel embarrassed about it. Having blemishes does not take away from your beauty. I promise you, nobody cares if you have a pimple, they probably don’t even notice it as much as you.