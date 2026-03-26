My Favorite Products I have Tried as a Member of Her Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been a member of Her Campus at TCNJ now for almost two years, and have not only written many articles, but have received many free product samples from various companies (one of the many benefits of being a member of Her Campus). I have compiled a list of my favorite products I have tried that I would recommend to EVERYONE!

Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum by Valentino

This was a fan favorite not only for me, but for the entire chapter! Everyone was talking about how much we loved this perfume. Even to this day, we still will bring it up every now and then, discussing how we want to buy a full size bottle. To me, this perfume was beautifully sophisticated. Being fully honest, I felt sexy wearing it. I could be wearing the coziest outfit, but with a few spritzes of Born in Roma Donna, and my mood and vibe was completely elevated. We also received samples of Born in Roma Uomo, the masculine version of this scent. I honestly also really loved this scent as well, and gave a few samples to my guy friends for them to try!

Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Mascara by Lancôme

At first I was honestly unsure if I would like this product. I am picky about the mascaras I use. I prefer to use brown shades instead of black, I like the way it looks on me better. The type of wand is important to me as well, as some wands clump the mascara too much. Our samples for this mascara all came in black, which I did not mind because I was giving it a try. When I first tried it out, I honestly did not love it. It was okay, but not my favorite. However, I took it on a couple trips, and slowly started to fall in love with how it lengthened my lashes. I really wish they had it in the shade brown, however, this is a mascara I will still buy, even in black!

Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator by Clinique

This was one of the first products I ever received as a member of Her Campus, and I loved it. It was extremely hydrating and soothing on the skin, and a little went a long way. I had my sample for a while. I definitely recommend this product for those looking to try a new moisturizer.

Alien Pulp Eau de Parfum by Mugler

This was the most recent sample I received at a Her Campus meeting. Before the meeting started, I sprayed it a couple times just to see what it smelt like, but accidentally sprayed WAY too much. As everyone started arriving, the first thing they said when they walked in the room was that it smelled so good. I really loved this scent, it was a little fruity and floral (but not too much), with a dash of warmth to balance it out.

I have had the opportunity to try so many other perfumes, makeup, and skin care products as a Her Campus chapter member. However, these products were definitely my top choices!