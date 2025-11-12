My Favorite Perfumes for Cold Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you can’t go anywhere without perfume, and with the weather changing, it’s the perfect time to switch from summer scents to ones more suited for cold weather. Personally, I don’t have a single signature scent, but I have favorite scent families and try to match the vibes of my perfume to my outfit or event I’m going to. All of my picks can be found at Sephora or Ulta, and some are even better when layered on top of one another!

Valentino: Donna Born in Roma Extradose

I first tried this perfume because of a Her Campus PR sample, and immediately had to run to purchase an actual bottle! While it is a floral scent, the notes of vanilla and amber make it the perfect layered addition to any outfit. The first time I wore this scent it was chilly and rainy, and I feel like it matched the weather perfectly. The smell of rain in the air amplified the extradose and the scent lasted all night!

Juliette Has A Gun: Not A Perfume

This Cetalox fragrance is one of my tried-and-true favorites for all seasons, especially winter. Cetalox is a singular molecule, creating a pure scent that smells different on everyone, due to skin chemistry. For me, it smells like a subtle, clean, slightly musky scent, and is perfect for layering with other favorites. This pick is also perfect for those allergic to fragrances, as it is hypoallergenic!

NEST New York: Golden Nectar

Golden Nectar has been one of my go-to cold weather fragrances for years. It is the perfect combination of floral, warm gourmand, vanilla, and musk for the ultimate addition to any outing. If you’re a fan of sweet, warm fragrances this is the one for you; I always get so many compliments on it and it is extremely long lasting without being overpowering!

Glossier: You

This one is ultra-popular for good reason. It is the perfect warm, subtle scent that layers well with any scent family. I love to wear this one layered with a sweeter scent to balance both! All the hype online for this scent is for good reason, and I especially love pairing it with other favorites!

Dior: Miss Dior Rose N’Roses

This is my most recent perfume purchase, and it has skyrocketed to the top of my favorites. I got it this past summer, but I have been wearing it recently as the weather starts to drop temperatures. This scent is the perfect floral for year-round wear, and is such a classic fragrance. It is perfect to pair with anything from a cozy sweater for class to a nice dress for a night out.

These perfumes are perfect for all of your holiday and winter events, and can be paired perfectly with any outfit. Even if you are not typically a floral perfume lover, you may surprise yourself with how much you like some of these fragrances; they may become a new favorite!