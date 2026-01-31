Jellycats, Where to Find them in NJ and Surrounding States

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jellycats have become increasingly popular in recent years. I started collecting in 2025 and I am always on the lookout for new shops to find Jellys in! Below are shops I have already purchased Jellycats from, which Jelly, and loads of shops in NJ and surrounding states that sell them!*

I have already purchased a Jellycat From

jaZams in Princeton, NJ- Amuseable Potted Daisy

jaZams in Peddlers Village, PA- Peanut the Penguin, Romi the Reindeer

The Cat Walk in New Hope, PA- Silver Blossom Bunny ‘Bloom’

FAO Schwarz in Rockefeller Plaza- NY NY (45 and 30) Cream Bunny with Rose

MoMA (44 West 52nd St. and 11 West 53rd St.) Manhattan, NY- Smudge Elephant and Amuseables Croissant

Near TCNJ/ Reasonable Distance from TCNJ

Bloomingdale’s in Lawrenceville, NJ

Paper Source in Princeton, NJ

The Front Porch in Pennington, NJ

Adorn Me in Newton, PA

Twine in Hopewell, NJ

Foxy Red on Bridge in Lambertville, NJ

North Jersey

Regalo in Morris Plains, NJ

The Paper Store in Succasunna, NJ

The Paper Store in Parsippany, NJ

Uncharted in Clifton, NJ

Modern Love in Frenchtown, NJ

Central/South Jersey/ Jersey Shore

Stella E Luna in Point Pleasant, NJ

Lucky Penny in Lavallette, NJ

Forgotten Room LLC Forked River, NJ

Denny’s in Marlboro, NJ

Hive in Spring Lake, NJ

Bungalow Road in Avon, NJ

Cottage Home Interiors in Ocean Grove, NJ

Papery of Shrewsbury in Shrewsbury, NJ

Bloomingdale’s in Shrewsbury, NJ

Pennsylvania

Busy Bee Toys in Doylestown, PA

jaZams in Peddlers Village, PA

New York City (Manhattan)

Nordstrom NYC Flagship Store: Lower Level 2

FAO Schwarz in Rockefeller Plaza Manhattan, NY (45 and 30)

Nordstrom 225 W 57th Street Manhattan, NY

The New York Public Library at The LIbrary Shop Room 67, 11 West 40th Street, Manhattan, NY

MoMA 44 West 52nd St. (and 11 West 53rd St) Manhattan, NY

Paper Source at 10 Columbus Circle Manhattan, NY

Met Opera Shop

Kidding Around 107 East 42nd Street, Manhattan NY

Paper Source 107 E 42nd Street Manhattan, NY

Paper Source at 400 Park Avenue Manhattan, NY

New York University Bookstore

*Note: All of these stores were found through the “Store Locator” feature at the bottom of us.jellycat.com. Also, I did find that most Paper Source, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale stores do sell Jellycats as well. It may be beneficial to call these stores to double check that they have stock before making your way to them!

Happy Jellycat Hunting!