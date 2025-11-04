Italy Travel Tips for the Summer of 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Are you going to Italy for vacation this summer? You’ll absolutely love it there, take it from me as someone who went there for the first time in August of 2024. It was an amazing trip, but there were definitely things I experienced that were unexpected. Keep reading to hear my top tips for traveling to Italy in summer 2026!
- Bring multiple outfits. Something I didn’t realize was how hot Italy is during the summer. I knew it was going to be warm, but let me tell you, this was the hottest I’ve ever been in my life. On one of the days I was in Rome, it was 98 degrees outside but it felt like over 100 degrees according to the weather app. I found that I was sweating through my clothes constantly. I would bring more than one outfit per day. I know that seems excessive, but I found that I could not stay in my clothes all day because of how sweaty I got. Definitely be prepared for the heat and bring lots of clothes!
- Wear the right shoes. To go along with the first tip, make sure you bring a reliable pair of sneakers. There is a ton of walking you’ll do, especially if you are on a tour. I remember going to Pompeii and being tired afterwards because of all the walking. I wore a pair of sneakers that I thought were reliable, but I ended up ripping a hole where the back of your heel rests in the shoe. I also brought a pair of sandals that I wore out to dinner or in Capri, where the walking wasn’t too bad. Just make sure you know which shoes are appropriate for what you are doing that day.
- Wear Sunscreen. This is kind of obvious, but wear sunscreen. Even if you wear sunscreen you will still get the most beautiful tan, trust me. Put sunscreen on your face and any exposed skin to avoid getting a burn.
- Dress modestly in churches. If you plan on visiting the Vatican, or any church or holy place you, must cover your shoulders and knees. Make sure you do this, or you will not be allowed inside. Security may even give you a piece of fabric at the entrance to wear over your exposed areas. When I visited these churches, I wore a sweater and a long dress, that way I could see these beautiful places.
- Greet Shopkeepers. Something that is normal in Italy is to greet people whenever you walk into any establishment. It’s actually taboo to walk into an establishment and not say anything. A simple “buongiorno” or “salve” is something you should definitely say because it’s good manners. Don’t worry if your Italian doesn’t sound good, just say it with a smile! I found that every Italian I interacted with was very kind, and it did not matter that I was a tourist.
- Drink lots of water. You can not avoid drinking water on this trip. Always bring water with you wherever you go. You do not want to be dehydrated and risk fainting or heat strokes. In fact, in Rome, they have public water fountains with clean water, so feel free to drink out of the fountains. There are also street vendors everywhere you look in the cities of Italy, especially the touristy places like Rome, Venice, and Florence. Water is everywhere, and make sure you stay hydrated.
- Try the gelato. You have to try gelato. I seriously miss it, it is so much better than ice cream. I had gelato maybe 2-3 times a day when I was in Italy because I loved it so much. The ingredients in gelato are a lot cleaner than the ingredients in ice cream, so I never felt too sick or too bloated.