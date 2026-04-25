Intimacy and Illusion: 56 Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Intimacy and illusion,” two words that romantics hate to hear in the same sentence. Although, maybe these two actually enjoy both the intimacy and the illusion. In the television series 56 Days starring Dove Cameron, Ciara and Oliver are challenged with the unexpected as they dive deeper and deeper into their undeniable connection.

Lets now take a closer look at where these lovers came from, start to finish.

Ciara Wyse:

Also known as Megan Martin.

Oliver Kennedy:

Otherwise known as Oliver St. Ledger.

56 days explores two complex characters: one described as a psychopath, and the other described as a con artist. Oliver St Ledger moves to Boston, Massachusetts around the same time Ciara Wyse does. Oliver’s reason was to escape a haunted past and corrupt family while still struggling mentally, taking a job with his late fathers best friend from college. Ciara’s reason for moving? To find Oliver, and make him fall in love with her. The two have a very complicated and dysfunctional history that Oliver does not even know about. Ciara seems dedicated to destroying Oliver and what he has made of himself, until she eventually finds herself falling in love with him. The show explores two very disturbed, traumatized personalities coming together, and consistently confusing the feelings of intense lust and love for each other.

As their relationship unfolds, discoveries of deep manipulation and prior motives are revealed. Ciara’s initial objective, to seek out Oliver, made quite the dramatic switch-up. Her feelings of hatred and revenge turned into more of an unexpected internal battle. She went into this journey with a hidden identity. She was motivated to manipulate Oliver for his money even if that meant “faking” attraction. Once she accomplished her mission, Ciara realized that she had gotten more than what she had asked for. She fell for Oliver in the darkest way possible. As a result, she had to reevaluate her intentions and come to a very unexpected decision.

Oliver on the other hand, was not so simply living his life under an alias to protect the history of his past. Upon meeting Ciara and instantly catching feelings, he was unaware of her true motives. He was blinded to the fact that they knew each other in a past chapter of their lives and just how much damage he had done to Ciara and her family. For quite some time, Oliver thought that he was dealing the cards. Little did he know, Ciara knew exactly who he really was. He assumed that performative habits swept Ciara away. In reality, his deepest and darkest secrets were eating him alive in every waking moment. His vulnerability with Ciara led both of these characters to falling deeper for each other and resulting in an even bigger emotional connection.

Ultimately, Ciara and Oliver’s motives, secrecy, and deep connection prompt viewers to question the intimacy they share with one another. 56 Days explores what can really come from a trauma bonded connection with another person as well as just how much power a magnetic pull has in shaping that connection. Was it really so undeniable and authentic? Or was it just an accidental illusion?