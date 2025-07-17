I Thought I Knew London, then I Moved Here: Study Abroad Surprises in London

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first year college student, I never imagined studying abroad. I knew I wanted to, but I didn’t realize the opportunity would present itself so soon. I’m so grateful I took it though as not many other people will get to say they got this experience. As a communication student studying in London, I didn’t know what to expect. Being just an American in London, I didn’t know what to expect, but there were many surprises to say the least. I wanted to take some time to share my experience transferring from The College of New Jersey, to studying in London. I’m sure you could find this list anywhere, but I wanted to add a few things that people may not tell you. Here’s what I’ve experienced a little over a month in…

Dogs in Sweaters

Okay hear me out, why this may not seem like a surprise to some, it was to me. Never in my life have I seen so many dogs in sweaters. I know we all love our animals in the states, but here, it seems like a different level. No matter the weather, there are always dogs out with their owners wearing some sort of sweater or raincoat, looking as stylish as ever, might I add. This is one of my favorite things here because I love dogs and seeing them look so happy all bundled up, always makes my day.

No Dill Pickles

I love pickles, as you can imagine since I’m including it on this list. When I first went grocery shopping, I bought a jar of pickles (as I’d normally do) and was so excited to indulge. Once I opened the jar and took one to eat, I was not too happy with what I discovered. They were bread and butter pickles, which are on the sweeter side. Some like these and I respect that, but I am a sucker for a nice sour dill pickle, keeping it classic. Being here over a month in, I have yet to find normal dill pickles at my local grocery stores. Even ones I found saying “dill cut”, were not dill and I learned it the hard way. I’m not sure what’s up with that, but it seems that these sweeter pickles are much more popular here.

No One Actually Used the Telephone Booths

When we think of London, a big chunk of us automatically think of the iconic red phone booths. I thought that these would be used often as I was here, seeing people make calls. Not sure why I thought that with everyone living in an IPhone era, but I did. It seems that these are just almost like props, there for people to look at and tourists to take an iconic picture in.

Meal Deals are Everywhere

At our local supermarkets, Tesco and Sainsbury as an example, there are always meal deals. You don’t get these kinds of deals in a supermarket in the U.S, last time I checked. A meal deal is a discounted price to get a sandwich, snack, and drink! All for only 4 to 5 pounds, which is a steal and something us broke college students take advantage of. Of course another surprise living here though is the dollar to pound ratio is different than I expected with everything ending up dollars more on my credit card statement. At least I can say I lived in London though, I’d say that’s worth a lot more than I could count.

Before I wrap things up, I want to do a bit of a rapid fire, including some more surprises I’ve endered. Driving on the left side isn’t the only thing that is different, I find myself still checking the wrong side of the road before I cross. Even after weeks and months, it seems you’ll always look the wrong way. The tap water here is actually drinkable. I don’t feel humbled when I have no water left in my bottle and need a sip at 3 am. The pigeons here are fearless, it seems they will fly wherever, whenever, but that always seems the case in big cities. It is also such a surprise to me to live so close to all these beautiful places and countries. A two hour train ride to Paris?! Say less.

Overall, I really do love living in London. I feel not only independent, but so lucky to be getting all these cultures as it is such a diverse place. There are things to do around every corner and there is no being bored in London. I’m so grateful to not only study what I love, but in a place I love too.