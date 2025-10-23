I Saw The Great Gatsby at the Paper Mill Playhouse AND On Broadway: Here Are My Thoughts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2023, just after reading the classic book for the first time, I was given the opportunity to see the closing night of The Great Gatsby starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada at the Paper Mill Playhouse. Now, two years later, I saw the show on a Broadway stage, with an almost completely new cast and changes to the original writing in the preview performances. As someone who loves both the book and the original writing of the musical back when it first premiered on the Paper Mill Playhouse stage, I was excited, but questioned some changes made. Here is what I loved and what I think should have been kept from the original:

Warning: There will be spoilers!

First of all, this show is the definition of Broadway! It has all the glitz, glam, drama, and catchy songs that every show needs to succeed. Of course, the setting of post-WWI New York City helps the theming quite a bit. The generally simple set is decorated with fantastic costuming that fills the stage with life.

A change that stood out to me that I really preferred was having Nick sing the opening number. I think this was an essential switch for the integrity of the story, since the book had Nick as the narrator. I do believe there still could have been better framing with Nick as the narrator during the show. The story is supposed to move because of him, and although this was likely intentional, he would often fade more into the background because Gatsby has such an overpowering presence. I am absolutely not blaming the actors for this; both Noah J. Ricketts and Michael Maliakel are phenomenal! I think viewing Nick and showcasing him even more though would do the original writing justice even further.

Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker is an absolute powerhouse! “New Money” is the showstopper of the entire musical, and it is no surprise that Pauly is leading (with the fabulous dance ensemble killing it too, of course). This character has so much more depth than the original writing of the book. The deepening of Jordan and Nick’s relationship makes the story all the more engaging and definitely adds to the drama when they decide to part ways. Although I wish their stories could have ended together, the two characters separating makes more sense for both of them.

The biggest disappointment, in my opinion, was the removal of the song “Sophisticated” from the Paper Mill Playhouse production. This song was so insanely catchy that I left the show wanting to hear it again (along with the rest of the production, but especially this one). During the rewrite, the song was replaced with “Absolute Rose,” which is still catchy, but in my opinion, not as memorable. There are still references to the original song “Sophisticated,” and I understand the purpose for the change, using the term “absolute rose” in the song “Beautiful Little Fool” later on. Maybe I am dramatic, but then again, I am a theater kid, and I had really gotten attached to that song.

Overall, the show is a must-see, regardless of my complaints. The chemistry between Gatsby and Daisy is timeless, and the tragic ending always tugs at the heartstrings. This show is absolutely magnificent and has brought back the classic Broadway performance that everyone knows and loves!