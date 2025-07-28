I Rushed as a Queer Woman: On Non-Traditional Involvement in Greek Life @ TCNJ

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-generation student, going to college was filled with many unknowns and uncertainties about what the next four years would look like for me. I experienced many challenges going into my freshman year of college, including that I did not originally commit to The College of New Jersey. I had committed to American University in Washington D.C. which was my dream school and more competitive than The College of New Jersey. I also do not have the best home life, so I was determined to move as far away from New Jersey as possible. I broke down when my family told me that I would not be able to afford American University’s tuition and living expenses, and was desolated when I pathetically accepted my admission offer to The College of New Jersey.

I knew that if I was going to a school that I had no intention of enjoying, I was at least going to have to put myself out there in new ways to make the most of what I thought would be a miserable experience. As someone who was extremely involved in high school, I knew that this challenge would not be that hard for me. I began by joining organizations including History Club and Pre-Law society which I knew would help me with my academic goals. Then, I began to branch out even further by joining the TCNJ Taekwondo team, something that I had absolutely no experience or prior interest in. Joining TCNJ Taekwondo helped me to realize that trying new things can be really awesome.

These events preceded the spring, in which I quite literally spontaneously decided to spend twenty bucks to add my name to the rush list. I had absolutely no idea what to expect. All I had known was “Bama Rush” style experiences which were plastered all over my TikTok and Instagram Reels feeds. I was so nervous that sharing my experiences and unleashing my individuality would cost me a bid, even though I was never that passionate about joining a sorority.

The truth is, when I allowed myself to express myself truly authentically, I found out I had shared niche interests with many of the recruiters. As a Political Science major, it was tricky to navigate the barriers of recruitment conversations, one being that politics was supposed to be a forbidden subject during the time.

Now, I am a Junior in Theta Phi Alpha, and my sisters have shown me absolute love and support during all of my endeavours at the College. I never felt like I had to change myself or be someone I am not to find my space in this community at TCNJ. Greek life can be a great way to make new friends and try something new, and I love the intimate rush experience at The College of New Jersey that makes our experiences at TCNJ as members of the greek life community so unique.