Humanities & Social Science Majors as Weighted Stuffed Animals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered what Target Pillowfort weighted stuffed animal your Social Science or Humanities major would be? Well, we can tell you! If you are questioning our credentials, we each have 5 weighted stuffed animals from Target. Links to the stuffed animals pictures are in each description!

African American Studies

For African American Studies, we chose a cat because of its intellectual independence and curiosity. African American study majors are very knowledgeable and look at things from different points of view, kind of like how cats are observant and smart.

Criminology

We believe the dog can represent criminology majors because of its loyalty and protectiveness. Criminology majors can ‘sniff’ out the truth, are very curious, have great investigative skills, and overall can be great detectives. In the criminal justice system, you must rely on intuition and vigilance to get the most optimal result.

English

We feel like English majors can be represented as a sloth because they enjoy reading, reflecting, immersing themselves in stories, and being very grounded in their thoughts. We can picture a sloth doing all these things. Sloths are normally very calm and peaceful, and reading books and writing down their thoughts can be very creative, like a sloth.

Environmental Studies

We chose Environmental Studies as a clam with a pearl because they are working really hard to find and protect the beauty of nature on Earth, just like someone finding the pearl inside a clam. We feel like this aquatic animal just fits the vibe of environmental studies.

History

We chose a dinosaur because of history majors’ connection to learning about the past. History majors look at past transformations of the world and gain wisdom. Dinosaurs have been around since way before us, so they have great knowledge and power. We chose the green dinosaur because it was one of the first weighted dinosaurs, even more emphasizing its historic significance.

International Studies

For international studies, we chose the dolphin because of their intelligence and ability to communicate across distances. Dolphins can swim anywhere they want and be able to communicate with other dolphins. For this major, you need to have a love for other languages, cultures, and global awareness, as a dolphin would.

Philosophy, Religion, and Classical Studies

For this major, we chose the blue dragon because a dragon is very mystical, and believing in dragons requires being very open-minded and willing to learn different perspectives. This major teaches multiple points of view, ancient wisdom, mythology, and raises the question “what is truth?”

Political Science

For political science, we believe an elephant is a good representation because not only has it been a symbol in politics for years, but elephants overcome obstacles, which represent critical thinking and resilience in the major. Elephants are also very patient, and in politics, you have to remain calm in debates and wait a long time for your intended results.

Psychology

We believe that a pegasus is a good representation of psychology because pegasuses represent freedom and strength. Psychology is a major where you can do anything, having the freedom to choose a specialization or route to go with the major. Psychology majors have to deal with lots of research and experiments that can go wrong, so they need strength and the ability to understand humans.

Sociology & Anthropology

We think that a jellyfish represents sociology and anthropology majors because they are curious, adaptable, and great at navigating complex environments. These majors focus on understanding human behavior, culture, and society from different perspectives. Just like a jellyfish who can adjust to almost anything and figure things out in creative ways, sociology and anthropology majors are always learning how to see the world in new and thoughtful ways.

Women, Gender, and Sexuality

We chose the axolotl for women, gender, and sexuality majors because in this major, they study the resilience of women and sexuality throughout history. The axolotl challenges norms because it regenerates its whole body, and in this major, they fight to challenge norms and transform the systems.

World Languages and Cultures

We chose parrots for these majors because parrots represent communication, repetition, and mimicking, which are important aspects of learning new languages and understanding other cultures. In general, when you think of parrots, you think of them speaking, which is a big part of being proficient in a language.



Humanities and Social Sciences at TCNJ Undeclared

For anyone who is a part of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences or undeclared in the school, we chose the lion obviously because of Roscoe, our mascot, but also because of the hard work that it takes to be in these majors.