TCNJ is on its own power grid with a Cogeneration plant right on campus next to Lake Sylva. This Cogeneration Plant offsets a lot of the campus’ electricity bill. Directly from the Sustainability and Energy section of the Facilities website, our Cogeneration plant consists of:
“The College’s cogeneration plant consists of one 5.2 MW Solar Turbine dual fuel turbine (natural gas and #2 low sulfur oil); one 6 MW Ideal generator; one Davis duct burner; one ERI heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) with a capacity of 25,000 PPH unfired and 40,000 PPH fired; and two Gardner Denver natural gas reciprocating compressors with lead/lag controls. The cogeneration plant utilizes a Wonder Ware data highway with Allen-Bradley programmable logic controls (PLC’s) platform.” powerplant.tcnj.edu
This contains a lot of words I do not understand, and to be honest, if it worked like it should, maybe I would care, but it does not so… Here is how to survive a campus blackout:
- Have flashlights OTHER than your cell-phone. Especially if it happens in the evening, your phone is not going to last as long as you will need it to and it’s best to have a backup plan.
- Have a portable battery, this is perfect for your phone, OR if you get a strong enough battery, you can charge your computer/MacBook! I know I always steal my friend’s when I need it, they are so useful especially when you don’t have an outlet available.
- Do NOT open your refrigerator, I know it is tempting but the more cold air you let out, the faster your food will expire and you do not know when power is going to be restored.
- Have something to do other than scroll. You may hate it BUT getting off your phone will allow you to save energy.
- Have a few snacks on hand, even if it is a few bags of chips or cookies from the dining hall.
- If you are in your dorm, try not to go out if you can avoid it! You will not be able to get into your building since the scanners will not work. If you are in the Townhouses, the power going out may disrupt your individual door scanner too. If you get locked out, find somewhere safe to stay or hang out.
- Reach out to your friends, see if they not only have power (sometimes it’s just a singular building), but check in! You can always meet somewhere on campus to hang out or if you or they need a place to go to.
- If you have to move from your building, do not try to cross campus cross-walks. Half of the people that have cars on campus will be attempting to leave and do not care if there is a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
- Go on a campus walk AROUND the loop, as I mentioned before, people don’t like to follow the road rules don’t get hurt!
- At TCNJ, Campus Town is NOT on the same grid as the rest of campus, so if stores are still open go and hang around them or get some food! Most places close around 9/9:30 pm but Panera is usually open until 10 pm if you still need to get work done!
- The fire alarm may go off randomly, just be prepared to move from where you are. Even power surging can set it off! If the alarm is going off in just your room, leave the room, fire personnel will come and ask questions and turn it off… but it is important that you are there when they get there. If the whole floor or building needs to leave, the fire personnel will make that call.
- Do not take the elevator, during the fire alarm AND right after the power comes back if you can avoid it! You never know when the power will go back out and you do not want to get stuck in an elevator, especially if you are alone.
- Settle in and just wait for the power to come back, it may SUCK but all you can do is wait.