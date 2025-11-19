This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TCNJ is on its own power grid with a Cogeneration plant right on campus next to Lake Sylva. This Cogeneration Plant offsets a lot of the campus’ electricity bill. Directly from the Sustainability and Energy section of the Facilities website, our Cogeneration plant consists of:

“The College’s cogeneration plant consists of one 5.2 MW Solar Turbine dual fuel turbine (natural gas and #2 low sulfur oil); one 6 MW Ideal generator; one Davis duct burner; one ERI heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) with a capacity of 25,000 PPH unfired and 40,000 PPH fired; and two Gardner Denver natural gas reciprocating compressors with lead/lag controls. The cogeneration plant utilizes a Wonder Ware data highway with Allen-Bradley programmable logic controls (PLC’s) platform.” powerplant.tcnj.edu

This contains a lot of words I do not understand, and to be honest, if it worked like it should, maybe I would care, but it does not so… Here is how to survive a campus blackout: