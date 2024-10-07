How To Start Thrifting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a thrifter for over 5 years, my wardrobe has changed for the better. It did take a while to learn the ins and outs of thrifting, but it was worth it. Many people say “I can never find anything at the thrift store” or “there’s nothing I like there,” when in reality, there’s probably at least one clothing article you’ll like if you look hard enough.

Why Thrift?

Thrifting is very environmentally friendly. Supporting fast fashion damages the earth and also gives into the issue of child labor. Thrifting the majority of your wardrobe can decrease the amount of fast fashion being made while saving money in the process. Secondhand shopping is also affordable unlike many fast fashion brands. If you have a favorite brand such as Urban Outfitters, it’s highly likely that you’ll find it at a thrift store.

Mentality

Having a good mentality walking into a thrift store is one of the best ways to find clothes that you love. If you go into it thinking that you probably won’t find anything, you won’t find anything. But if you walk in with a strong mindset that you’ll find what you’re looking for, you will have a good thrift trip. I recommend making a list or Pinterest board of the clothes you’d love to find while thrifting. Keeping those in mind and manifesting them into your wardrobe is key to tackling the thrift store’s overwhelming selection.

How To Avoid burnout

Think about what clothing item you’re most in search of. If it’s a t-shirt, go to that section first and work your way through the store, starting at what you’re most interested in finding to least interested in finding. Bring a pair of headphones and make a playlist that fits your vibe while thrifting. Bring a snack and water while you’re at it too!

Finding The Right Thrift Store

There are many different types of thrift stores. Consignment shops, which are upscale retail items, chain thrift stores, and small family run shops. Personally, I always find the cheapest and best quality brands at the smaller thrift stores. Usually there’s more deals and they’re more lenient with prices. Typically the chain thrift stores are picked through due to how overpopulated they get. The smaller thrift stores are unknown, so you have more of a chance of finding what you want without having to deal with the hassle of the crowd.

Finding Items

I’ve gone thrifting with many people before and am always told that they never find anything they like. I then see them shopping in chunks. They grab a pile of clothes and push them to the side without looking through them. Yes, not every piece you find is something you’ll want to buy, but if you skip over everything, you’ll never find something.

One of my biggest tips is to look in the kids section. Even if it wont fit you, so many women’s tops are put in there by accident. I’ve found so many Brandy Melville items in the kids section simply because some stores don’t know what is a children’s brand and what’s not. If you have a lot of time on your hands, even looking in the size below or above can help you find clothes that you love as some stores put clothes in the wrong size section.

Keeping Up With Sales

Following your local thrift stores on Instagram or Facebook is key to finding the best times to go thrifting. These stores will post when their sales are and on what items. If you’re in need of pants and a thrift store posts a 50% off deal on them, you’re in luck! Without following them on social media, you might never know what deals are going on.

Timing

Finding what time works best for you and when the store is the least busy is ideal for finding the best clothes. I like to shop early on weekends because that’s when the stores are more stocked up. Everyone’s off of work, so the thrift store needs to be prepared by consistently bringing out new items and organizing their stock. Going early in the morning ensures that the items haven’t been picked through compared to if you went in the afternoon or the night time.