As Thanksgiving rolls right around the corner, another holiday comes along with it: Friendsgiving. Since most people spend the holiday with their families and reflect on who they are grateful for, why not do the same with your friends too. However, hosting can be difficult, and not everyone is a natural-born host, so here’s a simple guide of what to consider when planning a Friendsgiving.

1. who & when

The first thing to figure out is the “guest list”. Before inviting everyone, consider how much space you have. If your house may not be able to accommodate a whole party of people, consider moving outside (if the weather permits), moving to a different room in the house (a living room or basement), or just having a smaller group. Other things to consider are if significant others are invited, as that can also make the group much bigger. Once the group is decided, make sure to confirm a date and time that works with everyone, or the large majority, so everyone is included and welcome.

2. the food

One of the most important parts of Thanksgiving, besides the people, is the food. Make a spreadsheet to figure out who’s bringing what, so that everyone contributes. Make sure there are appetizers, dinner food, and desserts, and not too much or too little of one course. If someone is not a chef or tight on money, things like utensils, plates, napkins, and cups are always needed too. And remember just because it’s Thanksgiving time, you don’t need a whole turkey. Bring food everyone likes and will enjoy, like mashed potatoes or mac and cheese.

3. shopping

Give yourself a few days before your Friendsgiving to figure out what you need, take inventory of what you have, and go shopping. If you’d rather bring an easy meal that doesn’t require much cooking, Trader Joe’s has plenty of good microwavable meals that could work great as an appetizer or side. If you’re bringing a lot of food or a big meal, Costco could work better since they sell a lot in bulk. Even Target has plenty of cheap food that could help with your Friendsgiving meals, along with buying any other essentials you may need. The important thing is to know what you need before you go and make a list to stay organized.

4. activities

You also may want to decide if you would rather a more casual day with no structure, and everyone simply talking and hanging out, or if you would like some activities planned. These can be things as simple as games you already own, or a crafty activity expressing what everyone is grateful for, to stay on theme. You can even ask people to bring themed drinks or desserts and surprise everyone, or set a theme for the day. Pinterest is a great way to find ideas of what to do or to find any inspiration for the day.

5. decorations

Decorations depend on your personal preference as a host. You can do as much or as little as you want, and your guests aren’t expecting an all out decorated house for one night. If you do want to add some extras, pick up some Thanksgiving-themed plates, napkins, and tablecloths. You can also pick up some centerpieces, make a banner for a photo backdrop, or some hanging wall decorations. Some cheap, good options are at dollar stores or Target. Amazon is always a safe online option, along with websites like Oriental Trading, which is great for decorations.

Now that you know everything you need, you’re ready to host! These tips can apply to any future gathering, which may also be helpful for the holiday season coming up. All that’s left to do is set up, have fun, and enjoy your Friendsgiving!