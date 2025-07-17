How to Get an Internship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that gaining relevant experience in the field you want to work in is so important. Gaining these first-hand experiences is crucial not only to prepare you for life beyond school, but to see what piques your interest above others. Being a rising sophomore, I thought it would be almost impossible to get an internship for the summer, assuming that having prior experience is the most important thing. While prior experience can be beneficial for some internships, that is not the only way to get them. As a student in college, especially a lower-classman, it is no surprise that some may lack prior experience in the field they are interested in. Whether that’s because of a lack of opportunities, a change in interest, or more, I am confident to say that experience is not always what you need to get an internship.

Past Experience

As a rising sophomore who got a summer internship, there is no doubt that my past experience influenced the way employers reviewed my application, but it is important to note that past experiences can be used in different ways. Let me explain, if you participated in the journalism club in high school, but aren’t interested in journalism, you can use those skills for something else. The skills you used are still crucial and will be able to be implemented in different ways. You gain writing skills, communication skills, time management, and more. These skills don’t relate to just a journalism job, but almost every job/internship on the market. I got lucky to be able to participate in clubs that involved what I am interested in doing in the future, but even without that, I am positive that the things I gained from high school and freshman year helped to move me in the right direction. With that being said, it is very important to try hard to gain prior experience in places you can, but people change their interests and may not be able to participate in certain things based on many different factors.

Connections

Coming to college, everyone says networking is key. A lot of people hear this, but don’t know how truly crucial it is. Who you know is such an important part of getting jobs, internships, and experiences in general. Going out of your comfort zone to contact professionals and all types of people in different fields leads to making connections. These connections can lead to recommendations, job offers, and more! Networking isn’t just for opportunities, though, it’s also to meet people in the industry and learn about their experience. While learning about others’ steps and journey, it gives a better understanding of where you see yourself in the future, whilst gaining connections.

Passion

Passion should be a given, but sometimes it’s not. We all want to gain relevant experience, and while interviewing, we tend to show this through things like accomplishments. That is so important and something to be proud of, but what’s even more important is passion. When employers see that you are deeply passionate about their mission, they will picture you on your team. Finding love in what you do creates strong workers and people who are hard to turn down.

Just Go For It

Internships can be daunting, there’s no doubt about it. Especially as a lower-classman, it may be harder to find opportunities. This can be discouraging, but trust me, keep trying. Apply to tons of internships. Try different fields and see what sticks with you and makes you the happiest. There’s no harm in trying, and if anything, it’s another interview to get you ready! It’s easier said than done, but don’t let fear get in the way and apply to different opportunities and see what comes out of them, maybe you’ll find your next dream job. Good luck and remember you’ve got this!