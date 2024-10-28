How to Apply, Secure and Prepare for an Internship!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering college can bring a lot to your mind such as passing your class, meeting friends, classmates, and professors and more. However some forget that after college you’ll need a job, and a great starting point is internships. Internships can give you so much experience out in the real world and it can test a lot of your knowledge as a student. Your internship doesn’t always need to be in the field or major you are in. Getting experience is the most important when it comes to figuring out what you want to do for the rest of your life. It teaches you what you like versus what you don’t like, or if you still need time to think more about that position.

A good time to start thinking about internships is at the end of your freshman year to the beginning of your sophomore year of college. At this point you have already taken a few classes that have led you in the direction of a particular career and I like to think of it as you are testing out what you want to do for a career in a 2-3 month period of time. Most internships happen during the summer because you have the most free time and can really devote yourself to that company. However, if you are thinking about an internship for the school year, there are definitely some available then too!

You want to start applying for internships a semester before it is coming up. Usually applications for internships happen five to six months ahead of time. When you are interested in applying you can go online and they will most likely have it under their career section, however if you are really interested in a particular internship you can always reach out to them through the website or email if it’s provided. Once you fill out the application it will take some time to hear back, all companies are different and have a different timeline. Usually you will need a cover letter, resume, and a third item. After you are considered you move on to the next level which is usually an in person interview. For this you will need to wear business professional attire. Typically a suit for men and pants with a blazer or dress for women. You always want to dress up rather than dress down! When you attend the interview you should be prepared with your own copy of the items you submitted on the application. After the interview you’ll hear back within a month at most with companies and typically you will need to let them know your decision within one week or two maximum.

After receiving and accepting your internship it is time for you to prepare for the months you will be with the company. When I had my internship the topics that were clouding my mind was would I be educated enough to go through the internship. The answer is yes! The person who accepted you did for a reason and they understand that whatever your age and past education is, they believe you will do well there. Also, internships are where you are supposed to learn! Another big thing I was thinking about was what to wear. If you have a five-day weekly internship, you should want at least two pairs of nice work pants, four nice tops, one professional dress and a skirt right above the knee. I was able to mix and match so many outfits that were all fashionable while staying professional! Depending on what company you work for, you should always have a jacket or blazer handy because it’s very professional if you have a meeting that you can throw it on to complete the outfit! I hope this was all super helpful and good luck at your internship.