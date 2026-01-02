Holiday Gift Ideas for Mom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Shopping for my mom and all the maternal figures in my life is an annual obstacle. I am so fortunate to have grown up in a big family. However, the disadvantage of having a big family like mine is that everybody has different preferences. Especially for mom.

After high school, I have done well picking out Christmas gifts for the most important women in my life. Sometimes, it’s something nostalgic that she used to obsess over years ago and other times it fulfills a niche interest of hers.

Splurge for the most important woman in your life with something you know she’ll cherish for years. Here is a fool-proof, curated gift guide to help you find the best holiday gifts for your Mom.

Pajamashere Pajama Set

It’s hard to find a breathable, comfortable, and super soft pajama set nowadays. But, Pajamashere’s pajamas check all of the boxes. They have many style options for every season, holiday, and material preference from cotton to satin. Sizes of the pajama sets, with shorts or leggings, range from Small to 5XL.

They are exclusively available on the company’s website.

Here are some holiday-themed and everyday pajamas sets on sale now:

($45.97; on sale for $38.97)

(Available in White, Blue, and Black sets)

($54.97; on sale for $48.97)

Fuzzy Socks (Barefoot Dreams)

Barefoot Dreams’s CozyChic Socks are a classic staple for the winter season. They come in various neutral shades, great for casual and preppy winter clothing styles. It is a great addition for mom’s current capsule wardrobe.

These soft, fuzzy socks are available on the company’s website, Amazon, and QVC (4 pair set).

Prices:

Barefoot Dreams® website: $18.00

Amazon: $18.00 (1 pair)

QVC: $49.98 for 4 pair set

Hoka Sneakers

The Hoka Sneakers are great for everyday wear. The shoes are light and durable, packed with endless cushioned comfort. On multiple occasions, Mom has claimed that her pair of Hoka Solimar “fits like a glove.” They are great for both running and to wear at work.

Hoka Sneakers offers various options in multiple colors for men, women, and kids on their company website. Hoka even offers a gift guide by recipient, activity, and price.

Here’s a list of shoes on sale:

Men: Skyflow (Price: $160.00; on sale for $128.00)

Women: Hoka Solimar (Price: $125.00; on sale for $99.99)

Kids: Speedgoat 6 (Price: $110.00; on sale for $77.00)

LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger

A good quality desk lamp can make a world of difference at nighttime. Especially one that also comes with a wireless charger!

The Honeywell LED Desk Light is a great gift for moms that work late into the night or are just taking their time to wind down before sleeping.

It’s lightweight, comes in a white and black matte finish, and dual USB-A and USB-C charging ports. It can charge smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. The built-in timer, touch screen feature, and adjustable color temperature make for a unique experience!

Amazon: $34.99 (on sale for $29.99)

Revlon Hair One-Step Volumizer Dryer Brush

Every girl and their mom has heard of the Revlon Hair One-Step Volumizer Dryer Brush. Since 2016, the hair tool has been a viral staple with over 300,000 positive reviews and for good reason: it gets the job done in one-step without breaking the bank! Compared to the Dyson Airwrap, the Revlon also combines drying and styling while delivering frizz-free volume instantaneously. The best part is that it keeps wavy and curly hair in place for days! It’s a great essential for moms on the go, like mine.

Mom loved it so much, she recently bought another one in teal!

*I originally gifted her one in pink.

The game-changing styler is available in-store and online at Ulta Beauty, Target, and Walmart (varying in prices).

Ulta Beauty: $49.99

Target: $30.99

Walmart: $48.88 (on sale for $30.97)

Sunglasses (Ray Bans)

You can never go wrong by giving your mom sunglasses. My mother is notorious for her collection Ray Ban, curating for any and every style in her closet! Ray Bans’ iconic and timeless designs have been tied to pop-culture and the Air Force for so long. The eyewear company’s consistent high quality and craftsmanship have kept it a fashion benchmark for over 85 years!

With the holidays around the corner, the Ray Ban site is now 50% off.

Here are a few classics that your moms will enjoy this holiday season:

RB4306 (Violet): $151.00 (on sale for $75.00)

RB3734 (B-15 Brown): $178.00 (on sale for $89.00)

*Mom’s Favorite* RB3710 Bonnie (Dark Green): $180.00 (on sale for $90.00)