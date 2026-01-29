Highlights of the 2025 F1 Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Formula One season came to a close in early December, it quickly became one for the history books. With the first three-way title fight since 2010, a few surprise podiums, and plenty of iconic moments, it was definitely one of the best yet. To gear up for the 2026 season and to cure our F1 winter break depression, here are a few of the highlights of the season!

1.Lando Norris World Driver Champion in 2025

After twenty-four races, Lando Norris was crowned Formula One World Champion during the last round of the season in Abu Dhabi. The season was full of ups and downs for him, as his teammate, Oscar Piastri, took the lead of the championship for fifteen rounds. Norris slowly caught up to him, with standout races like Mexico and Monaco, as Piastri struggled in the second half of the season. Lando showed true sportsmanship and resilience during the year, continuously working hard and building himself up, ultimately ending with seven Grand Prix wins, as well as two Sprint races. Mclaren truly dominated this season and I am sure we will continue to see more Lando and Oscar podiums as well as Championships from both of them!

2.Isack Hajar and Kimi Antonelli rookie podiums

This season’s rookies were all truly remarkable all year and proved they deserve their F1 seat. Two drivers, Isack Hajar and Kimi Antonelli, were able to achieve podiums in their first season. Antonelli, who drives for Mercedes, stood on three podiums this year. He earned one second place and two third place trophies. At just the age of nineteen, he has been able to perform extremely well and make a name for himself, ending with 150 points. Fans have praised him to be the next Aryton Senna as well as a future World Driver Champion when he is older. Isack Hajar, who drove for the Racing Bulls in 2025, was able to secure a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. He won third place which showed for the strong weekend he was having, qualifying fourth the day prior, which is his career best. Due to his impressive performances throughout the season, he was promoted to the second seat of the Red Bull team in 2026, becoming teammates with Max Verstappen, the four time World Champion.

3.Nico Hulkenberg’s First Podium

Thirty-eight year old Nico Hulkenberg has been racing in F1 for fifteen years with many different teams. He went 239 races without achieving a single podium. That all changed on July 9th, 2025, as he secured his first podium at the British Grand Prix. It was one of the most celebrated, as the crowd roared and his team, Kick Sauber, celebrated with tears and champagne flowing. Sports fans love an underdog and especially since Nico is a well loved driver. It was one of those podiums that everyone celebrated as social media blew up over the news. Fans from all teams were cheering him on, sharing their congratulations, and feeling for his story. I hope to see him on the podium again in 2026 with his new team Audi!

4.Carlos Sainz’s first season with Williams

Carlos is an experienced driver, having been on five teams in his eleven seasons. In 2024, Carlos was announced to not be driving for Ferrari in the 2025 season as they made way for Lewis Hamilton joining the team. After a few offers, he signed with Williams, a midfield team that had been struggling the past few seasons. Carlos was determined to make change and bring success to Williams, but knew that it would take time. He told his fans that the first year with his new team might be an unexceptional one, as he needs to learn the car and find his groove. In the end, he proved himself wrong, as he earned two third place Grand Prix podiums as well as a Sprint race third place trophy. He ended up ranking within the top ten drivers and helped the team achieve fifth place in the World Constructor’s Championship, after the past few years ending up on the bottom. I cannot wait to see the future of Williams and Carlos Sainz’s career as he continues to aim high.

5.Miami Grand Prix Lego car parade

Before each race, drivers have to participate in the driver’s parade. Typically they stand on a float and go around the track, waving to the fans. Sometimes they are interviewed and talk about the race ahead. However, at the Miami Grand Prix, it looked a little different. Each team was given a life size replica of their F1 car, made entirely out of Legos. It was drivable too! Fans loved it, but the drivers did too. They were laughing and having a good time, taking pictures and trying to race their peers. It became one of the most memorable and iconic moments of the season, having fans ask for more activities just like this. I hope they do it again at this year’s Miami Grand Prix.